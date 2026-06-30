Lab Middle School Parents' Association 501(c)(3)

Offered by

Lab Middle School Parents' Association 501(c)(3)

About this shop

Lab Middle School Merchandise Store (2026 - 2027)

LAB LUNAR NEW YEAR TSHIRT item
LAB LUNAR NEW YEAR TSHIRT
$20

2026 Limited Edition Lunar New Year T-shirt. Choose your Size (YL, S, M, L, XL) on the checkout page.

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Black Zip Hoodie Youth Large item
Black Zip Hoodie Youth Large
$40
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Black Zip Hoodie Adult Small
$40
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Black Zip Hoodie Adult Medium
$40
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Black Zip Hoodie Adult Large
$40
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Black Zip Hoodie Adult X-Large
$40
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Grey Gym Shirt item
Grey Gym Shirt
$10

Cotton T-Shirt required to be worn during Physical Education Classes. Choose your Size (S, M, L, XL) on the checkout page.

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Lounge Pants Size XX-Small
$40

Pants have drawstring

Measurement for size:

Inseam 28 1/4

Waist 26

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Lounge Pants Size X-Small
$40

Pants have drawstring

Measurement for size:

Inseam 28 3/4

Waist 28

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Lounge Pants Size Small
$40

Pants have drawstring

Measurement for size:

Inseam 29 1/4

Waist 30

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Lounge Pants Size Medium
$40

Pants have drawstring

Measurement for size:

Inseam 29 3/4

Waist 31

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Lounge Pants Size Large
$40

Pants have drawstring

Measurement for size:

Inseam 30 1/4

Waist 33

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Lounge Pants Size X-Large
$40
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Winter Hat item
Winter Hat
$20
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Cap item
Cap
$20
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Green Pullover Hoodie - Size Youth Large item
Green Pullover Hoodie - Size Youth Large
$25
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Grey - Pullover Hoodie - Size Youth Large item
Grey - Pullover Hoodie - Size Youth Large
$25
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Pullover Hoodie - Size Adult Small item
Pullover Hoodie - Size Adult Small
$25
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Heather Green Hoodie - Size Adult Large item
Heather Green Hoodie - Size Adult Large
$35
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Heather Green Hoodie - Size Adult Extra Large item
Heather Green Hoodie - Size Adult Extra Large
$35
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