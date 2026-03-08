Lab Middle School Parents' Association 501(c)(3)

Offered by

Lab Middle School Parents' Association 501(c)(3)

About this shop

Lab Middle School Spring Merch Store

Black Zip Hoodie Youth Large item
Black Zip Hoodie Youth Large
$40
Black Zip Hoodie Adult Small
$40
Black Zip Hoodie Adult Medium
$40
Black Zip Hoodie Adult Large
$40
Black Zip Hoodie Adult X-Large
$40
Grey Gym Shirt item
Grey Gym Shirt
$10

Cotton T-Shirt required to be worn during Physical Education Classes. Choose your Size (S, M, L, XL) on the checkout page.

Cap item
Cap
$20
Lounge Pants Size XX-Small item
Lounge Pants Size XX-Small
$40

Pants have drawstring

Measurement for size:

Inseam 28 1/4

Waist 26

Lounge Pants Size X-Small
$40

Pants have drawstring

Measurement for size:

Inseam 28 3/4

Waist 28

Lounge Pants Size Small
$40

Pants have drawstring

Measurement for size:

Inseam 29 1/4

Waist 30

Lounge Pants Size Medium
$40

Pants have drawstring

Measurement for size:

Inseam 29 3/4

Waist 31

Lounge Pants Size Large
$40

Pants have drawstring

Measurement for size:

Inseam 30 1/4

Waist 33

Lounge Pants Size X-Large
$40
Green Pullover Hoodie - Size Youth Large item
Green Pullover Hoodie - Size Youth Large
$25
Grey - Pullover Hoodie - Size Youth Large item
Grey - Pullover Hoodie - Size Youth Large
$25
Pullover Hoodie - Size Adult Small item
Pullover Hoodie - Size Adult Small
$25
Heather Green Hoodie - Size Adult Large item
Heather Green Hoodie - Size Adult Large
$35
Heather Green Hoodie - Size Adult Extra Large item
Heather Green Hoodie - Size Adult Extra Large
$35
Green Alligator T-Shirt - Size Adult Small item
Green Alligator T-Shirt - Size Adult Small
$15
Green Alligator T-Shirt - Size Adult Medium item
Green Alligator T-Shirt - Size Adult Medium
$15
Green Alligator T-Shirt - Size Adult Large item
Green Alligator T-Shirt - Size Adult Large
$15
Varsity Gators Hoodie - Size Adult Small item
Varsity Gators Hoodie - Size Adult Small
$35
Varsity Gator Hoodie - Size Adult Large item
Varsity Gator Hoodie - Size Adult Large
$35
Varsity Gators Hoodie - Size Adult XL item
Varsity Gators Hoodie - Size Adult XL
$35
Heather with Lime Green T-Shirt - Size Adult Small item
Heather with Lime Green T-Shirt - Size Adult Small
$15
Heather w/ Lime Green T-shirt - Size Adult Medium item
Heather w/ Lime Green T-shirt - Size Adult Medium
$15
Heather w/ Lime Green T-Shirt - Size Adult Large item
Heather w/ Lime Green T-Shirt - Size Adult Large
$15
Add a donation for Lab Middle School Parents' Association 501(c)(3)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!