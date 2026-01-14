Hosted by

Lab MS PA Lunar New Year Auction 2026

Weekend home in the Poconos
Weekend home in the Poconos
$500

Starting bid

Value $1000. 6 guests 3 bedrooms 4 BR 2 BA. To be used for a three-night stay, on Memorial Day Weekend. See a description and photos here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1izNFYODYrFwNLmFC2dJOwexRNRooU8C2?usp=sharing

Dinner for two at Wild Cherry
Dinner for two at Wild Cherry
$150

Starting bid

Value $300. Dinner for two at WILD CHERRY, the scorching hot new West Village restaurant from the Frenchette team inside the historic Cherry Lane Theatre.


Includes a four course meal (Oyster/raw bar, Appetizer, Main Course, Dessert) with menu selections chosen by the diners.


Total Value: $300 – $200 food value, $100 wine/cocktail


Please Note:

  • 20% gratuity ($60) added at check signing
  • Wine or cocktails over $00 will be charged
  • Not valid for the Whole Dungeness Crab or Steak for Two
  • A nominal $0.01 check will be presented

https://www.wildcherrynyc.com/

4 Tickets to NY Yankees Game
4 Tickets to NY Yankees Game
$400

Starting bid

Value $822. Yankees vs Rays on May 22


Experience the intensity of one of baseball’s most competitive modern rivalries. On Friday, May 22, 2026, the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays in a high-stakes divisional matchup. These two teams are known for their "rock fight" intensity and "bad blood" history, making every meeting a must-watch event.


The 4 seats are in Section 113, located on the Field Level along the first-base line.

4 SPYSCAPE Experience tickets
4 SPYSCAPE Experience tickets
$125

Starting bid

Value up to $256. The work of Covert Ops and Intelligence can be mystifying. Soon you will discover your inner spy, explore great spy stories, experience real spy challenges, and become the agent you were meant to be. Learn how to spot a liar, crack secret codes, navigate a laser tunnel and run surveillance. It all awaits you at SPYSCAPE!


https://spyscape.com/

4 Premium Tickets: Rangers vs Jets with Madison Club Access
4 Premium Tickets: Rangers vs Jets with Madison Club Access
$1,250

Starting bid

Value $2,000. Witness an intense NHL regular season matchup at the iconic Madison Square Garden as the New York Rangers face the Winnipeg Jets. This Sunday matinee on March 22, 2026, promises tight checking and a potential playoff preview, and your tickets come with access to one of the arena's most exclusive hospitality experiences: the Madison Club.


Madison Club Perks: Your access elevates your game day with exclusive amenities.

  • All-Inclusive Dining: Enjoy complimentary access to an upscale buffet-style menu featuring gourmet food offerings.
  • Premium Beverages: Non-alcoholic beverages are included with access to a private bar.
  • Exclusive Atmosphere: The club is an elegant, climate-controlled lounge perfect for socializing, networking, or simply relaxing in comfort away from the main concourse.
  • Superior Amenities: Benefit from dedicated entrances and private restrooms, ensuring a seamless and high-class experience from the moment you arrive.
Family Climbing Pass for 3 at HAPIK Industry City
Family Climbing Pass for 3 at HAPIK Industry City
$75

Starting bid

Value $122. Take your family adventure to the next level at HAPIK Industry City, Brooklyn’s premier indoor climbing destination. This pass provides an action-packed 90-minute session for three climbers to explore over 15,000 square feet of vertical fun in the heart of Sunset Park.


https://hapik.us/your-center/industry-city-brooklyn-ny

One-Week Baseball or Softball Camp at Pier 40
One-Week Baseball or Softball Camp at Pier 40
$200

Starting bid

Value $450. Give a young athlete the experience of a lifetime with a one-week day camp focusing on baseball or softball skills, hosted at the premier Pier 40 facility in Hudson River Park!

2 Tickets for Area 53 Adventure Park
2 Tickets for Area 53 Adventure Park
$50

Starting bid

Value $116 Get ready to unleash your inner adrenaline junkie with two tickets to Area 53 Adventure Park in Williamsburg! Located in a massive, converted warehouse, this multi-level playground is the ultimate destination for high-energy fun in Brooklyn.


https://area53nyc.com/adventure/

2 Tickets to Ferox Ninja Park
2 Tickets to Ferox Ninja Park
$35

Starting bid

Value $78. Get ready to channel your inner athlete with two tickets to Ferox Athletics, the biggest professional ninja warrior and freestyle facility in the Northeast! Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, this 40,000-square-foot playground is designed for anyone looking to push their physical limits while having a blast.


https://feroxathletics.com/

Teeth Whitening by Lumia Dental
Teeth Whitening by Lumia Dental
$500

Starting bid

Value $1,500. Get ready to flash a red-carpet-ready smile with a premium teeth whitening experience at Lumia Dental in the Financial District! This exclusive package, valued at $1,500, offers a professional-grade transformation that goes far beyond over-the-counter kits.


The Full Treatment: Your session includes a comprehensive consultation with their expert clinical team to ensure your teeth and gums are healthy and ready for the whitening process.


https://www.lumiadental.com/

Teeth Whitening by Lumia Dental (Copy)
Teeth Whitening by Lumia Dental (Copy)
$500

Starting bid

Value $1,500. Get ready to flash a red-carpet-ready smile with a premium teeth whitening experience at Lumia Dental in the Financial District! This exclusive package, valued at $1,500, offers a professional-grade transformation that goes far beyond over-the-counter kits.


The Full Treatment: Your session includes a comprehensive consultation with their expert clinical team to ensure your teeth and gums are healthy and ready for the whitening process.


https://www.lumiadental.com/

Teeth Whitening by Lumia Dental (Copy) (Copy)
Teeth Whitening by Lumia Dental (Copy) (Copy)
$500

Starting bid

Value $1,500. Get ready to flash a red-carpet-ready smile with a premium teeth whitening experience at Lumia Dental in the Financial District! This exclusive package, valued at $1,500, offers a professional-grade transformation that goes far beyond over-the-counter kits.


The Full Treatment: Your session includes a comprehensive consultation with their expert clinical team to ensure your teeth and gums are healthy and ready for the whitening process.


https://www.lumiadental.com/

Ortho Consultation and $1,000 off Invisalign
Ortho Consultation and $1,000 off Invisalign
$250

Starting bid

Value $1,250. Take the first step toward the smile of your dreams with this premium orthodontic package from Lumia Dental. This $1,250 value bundle combines expert clinical guidance with a massive head start on your Invisalign treatment.


Meet with the expert team at Lumia for a comprehensive Invisalign consultation. They’ll use advanced imaging to map out your personalized path to a straighter smile. Plus get $1,000 off Invisalign/orthodontic treatment.


https://www.lumiadental.com/

Ortho Consultation and $1,000 off Invisalign (Copy)
Ortho Consultation and $1,000 off Invisalign (Copy)
$250

Starting bid

Value $1,250. Take the first step toward the smile of your dreams with this premium orthodontic package from Lumia Dental. This $1,250 value bundle combines expert clinical guidance with a massive head start on your Invisalign treatment.


Meet with the expert team at Lumia for a comprehensive Invisalign consultation. They’ll use advanced imaging to map out your personalized path to a straighter smile. Plus get $1,000 off Invisalign/orthodontic treatment.


https://www.lumiadental.com/

A Healthy Smile for your Kids
A Healthy Smile for your Kids
$150

Starting bid

$500. Give your child the gift of a healthy, confident smile with a comprehensive Kids’ Dental Checkup and Cleaning at Lumia Dental. This premium package, valued at $500, provides elite pediatric care in a modern, state-of-the-art environment designed to make dental visits stress-free and fun.


https://www.lumiadental.com/

A Healthy Smile for your Kids (Copy)
A Healthy Smile for your Kids (Copy)
$150

Starting bid

$500. Give your child the gift of a healthy, confident smile with a comprehensive Kids’ Dental Checkup and Cleaning at Lumia Dental. This premium package, valued at $500, provides elite pediatric care in a modern, state-of-the-art environment designed to make dental visits stress-free and fun.


https://www.lumiadental.com/

Mini Golf for Four People at Pier 25
Mini Golf for Four People at Pier 25
$30

Starting bid

Value $70. Enjoy a round of Mini Golf at Pier 25 with four friends (5 tickets total) sponsored by our own Manhattan Youth!

Teacher Experience: Ceramics or Glass Fusing with Ms. D
Teacher Experience: Ceramics or Glass Fusing with Ms. D
$20

Starting bid

Ceramics or Glass Fusing for Two with Ms. Deffenbaugh!


Winner can choose one workshop (and invite one friend):

  • Ceramic Workshop: Each person will build a ceramic candle hurricane and design a plate (rectangular/square).  Ms. D will fire and glaze the pieces with your preferred colors.
  • Glass Fusing Workshop: Each person will create three glass fused pieces to make into jewelry or keychains. 
Teacher Experience: Play Clash Royale with Mr. Chen
Teacher Experience: Play Clash Royale with Mr. Chen
$20

Starting bid

Play Clash Royale with Mr. Chen and a friend during lunch. Bring your own lunch.

Teacher Experience: Dessert with Mr. Lau
Teacher Experience: Dessert with Mr. Lau
$20

Starting bid

Mr. Lau will bring in his favorite desserts from around the city (and maybe one of his own creation) to share with the winner and a friend.

Tiny's Restaurant Gift Card
Tiny's Restaurant Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Value $100. A Tiny’s Tribeca Gift Card is the ultimate way to treat yourself to delicious cuisine, warm ambiance, and top-tier hospitality in one of New York’s most charming restaurants.

La Zie 2000 Trattoria Gift Certificate $150
$50

Starting bid

Value $150. Enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner at La Zie 2000! The menu is a celebration of Italian tradition with a contemporary twist. This certificate is not redeemable for cash and must be used in one full occasion.
Service is not included. Expiration Date: January 2026

Caitlyn Minimalist Opal & Diamond Drop Studs
Caitlyn Minimalist Opal & Diamond Drop Studs
$8

Starting bid

Value $26.50. Opal & Diamond Drop Studs, where the iridescent hues of opals meets the sparkle of diamonds ✨ Whether you're dressing up for a sunset soirée or a chic desert getaway, these dainty studs promise to add a touch of magic to any outfit.

Caitlyn Minimalist White Opal Inlay Hoops
Caitlyn Minimalist White Opal Inlay Hoops
$10

Starting bid

Value $35. Are you looking for a gorgeous earring that is minimalist while still having a whimsical feel? This White Opal Inlay Hoops are dainty yet bold enough to be noticed. The reflective colors in the Opal gemstone give these hoop earrings a little something extra than all white, yet will match whatever you want to pair with them.

Caitlyn Minimalist Opal Diamond Star Studs
Caitlyn Minimalist Opal Diamond Star Studs
$8

Starting bid

Value $26. Opal Diamond Star Studs - where a radiant opal meets dazzling diamonds to form the cutest little star. Perfect for a sunny day brunch or a dreamy stargazing date, these celestial beauties add just the right amount of sparkle and elegance to any look. Wear them solo for a subtle glow or stack them to create your own shimmering constellation!

