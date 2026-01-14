Lab MS PA Lunar New Year Auction 2026

Value $300. Dinner for two at WILD CHERRY, the scorching hot new West Village restaurant from the Frenchette team inside the historic Cherry Lane Theatre.





Includes a four course meal (Oyster/raw bar, Appetizer, Main Course, Dessert) with menu selections chosen by the diners.





Total Value: $300 – $200 food value, $100 wine/cocktail





Please Note:

20% gratuity ($60) added at check signing

Wine or cocktails over $00 will be charged

Not valid for the Whole Dungeness Crab or Steak for Two

A nominal $0.01 check will be presented

https://www.wildcherrynyc.com/