Lab MS PA Lunar New Year Auction 2026

Value $1000. 6 guests 3 bedrooms 4 BR 2 BA. To be used for a three-night stay, on Memorial Day Weekend. See a description and photos here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1izNFYODYrFwNLmFC2dJOwexRNRooU8C2?usp=sharing
Value $300. Dinner for two at WILD CHERRY, the scorching hot new West Village restaurant from the Frenchette team inside the historic Cherry Lane Theatre.
Includes a four course meal (Oyster/raw bar, Appetizer, Main Course, Dessert) with menu selections chosen by the diners.
Total Value: $300 – $200 food value, $100 wine/cocktail
Value $822. Yankees vs Rays on May 22
Experience the intensity of one of baseball’s most competitive modern rivalries. On Friday, May 22, 2026, the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays in a high-stakes divisional matchup. These two teams are known for their "rock fight" intensity and "bad blood" history, making every meeting a must-watch event.
The 4 seats are in Section 113, located on the Field Level along the first-base line.
Value up to $256. The work of Covert Ops and Intelligence can be mystifying. Soon you will discover your inner spy, explore great spy stories, experience real spy challenges, and become the agent you were meant to be. Learn how to spot a liar, crack secret codes, navigate a laser tunnel and run surveillance. It all awaits you at SPYSCAPE!
Value $2,000. Witness an intense NHL regular season matchup at the iconic Madison Square Garden as the New York Rangers face the Winnipeg Jets. This Sunday matinee on March 22, 2026, promises tight checking and a potential playoff preview, and your tickets come with access to one of the arena's most exclusive hospitality experiences: the Madison Club.
Madison Club Perks: Your access elevates your game day with exclusive amenities.
Value $122. Take your family adventure to the next level at HAPIK Industry City, Brooklyn’s premier indoor climbing destination. This pass provides an action-packed 90-minute session for three climbers to explore over 15,000 square feet of vertical fun in the heart of Sunset Park.
Value $450. Give a young athlete the experience of a lifetime with a one-week day camp focusing on baseball or softball skills, hosted at the premier Pier 40 facility in Hudson River Park!
Value $116 Get ready to unleash your inner adrenaline junkie with two tickets to Area 53 Adventure Park in Williamsburg! Located in a massive, converted warehouse, this multi-level playground is the ultimate destination for high-energy fun in Brooklyn.
Value $78. Get ready to channel your inner athlete with two tickets to Ferox Athletics, the biggest professional ninja warrior and freestyle facility in the Northeast! Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, this 40,000-square-foot playground is designed for anyone looking to push their physical limits while having a blast.
Value $1,500. Get ready to flash a red-carpet-ready smile with a premium teeth whitening experience at Lumia Dental in the Financial District! This exclusive package, valued at $1,500, offers a professional-grade transformation that goes far beyond over-the-counter kits.
The Full Treatment: Your session includes a comprehensive consultation with their expert clinical team to ensure your teeth and gums are healthy and ready for the whitening process.
Value $1,250. Take the first step toward the smile of your dreams with this premium orthodontic package from Lumia Dental. This $1,250 value bundle combines expert clinical guidance with a massive head start on your Invisalign treatment.
Meet with the expert team at Lumia for a comprehensive Invisalign consultation. They’ll use advanced imaging to map out your personalized path to a straighter smile. Plus get $1,000 off Invisalign/orthodontic treatment.
$500. Give your child the gift of a healthy, confident smile with a comprehensive Kids’ Dental Checkup and Cleaning at Lumia Dental. This premium package, valued at $500, provides elite pediatric care in a modern, state-of-the-art environment designed to make dental visits stress-free and fun.
Value $70. Enjoy a round of Mini Golf at Pier 25 with four friends (5 tickets total) sponsored by our own Manhattan Youth!
Ceramics or Glass Fusing for Two with Ms. Deffenbaugh!
Winner can choose one workshop (and invite one friend):
Play Clash Royale with Mr. Chen and a friend during lunch. Bring your own lunch.
Mr. Lau will bring in his favorite desserts from around the city (and maybe one of his own creation) to share with the winner and a friend.
Value $100. A Tiny’s Tribeca Gift Card is the ultimate way to treat yourself to delicious cuisine, warm ambiance, and top-tier hospitality in one of New York’s most charming restaurants.
Value $150. Enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner at La Zie 2000! The menu is a celebration of Italian tradition with a contemporary twist. This certificate is not redeemable for cash and must be used in one full occasion.
Service is not included. Expiration Date: January 2026
Value $26.50. Opal & Diamond Drop Studs, where the iridescent hues of opals meets the sparkle of diamonds ✨ Whether you're dressing up for a sunset soirée or a chic desert getaway, these dainty studs promise to add a touch of magic to any outfit.
Value $35. Are you looking for a gorgeous earring that is minimalist while still having a whimsical feel? This White Opal Inlay Hoops are dainty yet bold enough to be noticed. The reflective colors in the Opal gemstone give these hoop earrings a little something extra than all white, yet will match whatever you want to pair with them.
Value $26. Opal Diamond Star Studs - where a radiant opal meets dazzling diamonds to form the cutest little star. Perfect for a sunny day brunch or a dreamy stargazing date, these celestial beauties add just the right amount of sparkle and elegance to any look. Wear them solo for a subtle glow or stack them to create your own shimmering constellation!
