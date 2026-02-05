LHS Clubs & Activities Yard Signs

About this shop
Support your student with this Science Olympiad Yard Sign. Signs will be available for pickup in Mr. Marcum's Office once they arrive.
Support your student with this Math Team Yard Sign.
Signs will be available for pickup in Mr. Marcum's Office once they arrive.
Support your student with this Scholastic Bowl Yard Sign.
Signs will be available for pickup in Mr. Marcum's Office once they arrive.
Support your student with this DECA Yard Sign.
Signs will be available for pickup in Mr. Marcum's Office once they arrive.
Support your student with this National Honors Society Yard Sign.
Signs will be available for pickup in Mr. Marcum's Office once they arrive.
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