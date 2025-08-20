Labor Day Bus 2025

Hosted by
About this event
One way ticket FROM West Point - Members use discount code MEMBER15
Saturday, August 30, 6:30am from Doubleday Road near Johnson Stadium Parking, West Point
One way ticket TO West Point - Members use discount code MEMBER15
Monday, September 1, 12pm from Newton @ Newton/Riverside MBTA Station, ~12:45pm from Sturbridge @ 236 Route 15, adjacent to the Mobil station
The bus to West Point on 9/1 is full. I have started a waitlist in case anyone contacts me to cancel.
I will notify everyone on the waitlist when/if tickets become available. Whoever still needs one, will have to jump on the website and book it.
Any questions, please contact me at 775-412-7296. Thank you, Tracy
Cadet in charge of attendance and keeping bus coordinator informed of the trip
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!