Eta Nu Education Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Eta Nu Education Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Labor Day Weekend Bundle - $90

Jr

913 Dr M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA

3 Day Bundle
$90

Provides entry to all 3 events with access to standard amenities and activities. Does not include VIP access or table or cabanas registration.

$10K Raffle Entry
$100

Entry for annual $10,000 raffle. 1 ticket = 1 entry. Drawing held on 8/31. Winner will be announced on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/etanuques1969).

Car Raffle Ticket
$20

Entry for annual Car Raffle. 1 ticket = 1 entry. Drawing held on 12/31 at 11:30pm. Winner will be announced on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/etanuques1969).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!