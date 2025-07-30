Labor Day Weekend Bundle - $90

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About this event
Provides entry to all 3 events with access to standard amenities and activities. Does not include VIP access or table or cabanas registration.
Entry for annual $10,000 raffle. 1 ticket = 1 entry. Drawing held on 8/31. Winner will be announced on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/etanuques1969).
Entry for annual Car Raffle. 1 ticket = 1 entry. Drawing held on 12/31 at 11:30pm. Winner will be announced on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/etanuques1969).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!