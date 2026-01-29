Labs on the Run 2026 Sponsorships

Hosted by
●Race name to include “Presented by Company Name”
●Prominent logo placement
●20 complimentary race entries
●Social media promotion
●Premier booth space
●Acknowledgement at event
●5 complimentary race entries
●Social media promotion
●Booth space
●Acknowledgement at event
●Logo placement - Small Space on promotional collateral
●2 complimentary race entries
●Social media promotion
●Booth space
●Acknowledgement at event
●1 complimentary race entries
●Social media promotion
●Booth space
●Acknowledgement at event
●Social media promotion
●Acknowledgement at event
