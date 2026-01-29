Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue

Labs on the Run 2026 Sponsorships

Hidden Lake Loop

Lombard, IL 60148, USA

Gold Sponser
$1,000

●Race name to include “Presented by Company Name”

●Prominent logo placement

●20 complimentary race entries

●Social media promotion

●Premier booth space

●Acknowledgement at event

Silver Sponser
$750

●5 complimentary race entries

●Social media promotion

●Booth space

●Acknowledgement at event

Bronze Sponser
$500

●Logo placement - Small Space on promotional collateral

●2 complimentary race entries

●Social media promotion

●Booth space

●Acknowledgement at event

Community Sponser
$250

●1 complimentary race entries

●Social media promotion

●Booth space

●Acknowledgement at event

Supporting Sponser
$50

●Social media promotion

●Acknowledgement at event

