LABUBU - Big Into Energy - Fundraiser for NeighborCare Charity

Pick-up location

16036 SW Hillary Pl

LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Love” (Red) item
LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Love” (Red)
$35

This is for the “Love” - (Red) - Labubu


BRAND NEW - In a sealed box


Auction is thru Sunday Evening

Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.

LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Hope” (Blue) item
LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Hope” (Blue)
$35

This is for the “Hope” - (Blue) - Labubu


BRAND NEW - in a sealed box


Auction is thru Sunday Evening

Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.

LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Happiness” (Peach) item
LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Happiness” (Peach)
$35

This is for the “Happiness” - (peach) - Labubu


BRAND NEW - in a sealed box


Auction is thru Sunday Evening

Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.

LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Luck” (Purple) item
LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Luck” (Purple)
$35

This is for the “Luck” - (purple) - Labubu


BRAND NEW - in a sealed box


Auction is thru Sunday Evening

Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.

LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Serenity” (Green) item
LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Serenity” (Green)
$35

This is for the “Serenity” - (green) - Labubu


BRAND NEW - in a sealed box


Auction is thru Sunday Evening

Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.

LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Loyalty” (pink/orange) item
LABUBU - Big Into Energy Series - “Loyalty” (pink/orange)
$35

This is for the “Loyalty” - (pink/orange) - Labubu


BRAND NEW - in a sealed box


Auction is thru Sunday Evening

Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.

