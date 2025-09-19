LABUBU - Big Into Energy - Fundraiser for NeighborCare Charity

16036 SW Hillary Pl
Starting bid
This is for the “Love” - (Red) - Labubu
BRAND NEW - In a sealed box
Auction is thru Sunday Evening
Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.
Starting bid
This is for the “Hope” - (Blue) - Labubu
BRAND NEW - in a sealed box
Auction is thru Sunday Evening
Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.
Starting bid
This is for the “Happiness” - (peach) - Labubu
BRAND NEW - in a sealed box
Auction is thru Sunday Evening
Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.
Starting bid
This is for the “Luck” - (purple) - Labubu
BRAND NEW - in a sealed box
Auction is thru Sunday Evening
Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.
Starting bid
This is for the “Serenity” - (green) - Labubu
BRAND NEW - in a sealed box
Auction is thru Sunday Evening
Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.
Starting bid
This is for the “Loyalty” - (pink/orange) - Labubu
BRAND NEW - in a sealed box
Auction is thru Sunday Evening
Proof of purchase and fully verification available at time of purchase/pickup.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!