Labyrinth Therapeutic Services

Offered by

Labyrinth Therapeutic Services

About this shop

Labyrinth Therapeutic Services Merch Sales

LTS got your back shirt, Blue adult small item
LTS got your back shirt, Blue adult small item
LTS got your back shirt, Blue adult small
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back shirt Blue adult medium item
LTS got your back shirt Blue adult medium item
LTS got your back shirt Blue adult medium
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back shirt Blue adult large item
LTS got your back shirt Blue adult large item
LTS got your back shirt Blue adult large
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back shirt Blue adult extra large item
LTS got your back shirt Blue adult extra large item
LTS got your back shirt Blue adult extra large item
LTS got your back shirt Blue adult extra large
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back shirt military green adult small item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult small item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult small item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult small
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back shirt military green adult medium item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult medium item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult medium item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult medium
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back shirt military green adult large item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult large item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult large item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult large
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back shirt military green adult extra large item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult extra large item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult extra large item
LTS got your back shirt military green adult extra large
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult small item
LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult small item
LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult small item
LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult small
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult medium item
LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult medium item
LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult medium item
LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult medium
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult large item
LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult large item
LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult large item
LTS got your back shirt digital camo adult large
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back digital camo adult extra large item
LTS got your back digital camo adult extra large item
LTS got your back digital camo adult extra large item
LTS got your back digital camo adult extra large
$35

This shirt is one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back gray hoodie small item
LTS got your back gray hoodie small item
LTS got your back gray hoodie small item
LTS got your back gray hoodie small
$45

This hoodie is the warmer version one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back gray hoodie medium item
LTS got your back gray hoodie medium item
LTS got your back gray hoodie medium item
LTS got your back gray hoodie medium
$45

This hoodie is the warmer version one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back gray hoodie large item
LTS got your back gray hoodie large item
LTS got your back gray hoodie large item
LTS got your back gray hoodie large
$45

This hoodie is the warmer version one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back gray hoodie extra large item
LTS got your back gray hoodie extra large item
LTS got your back gray hoodie extra large item
LTS got your back gray hoodie extra large
$45

This hoodie is the warmer version one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back green hoodie small item
LTS got your back green hoodie small item
LTS got your back green hoodie small item
LTS got your back green hoodie small
$45

This hoodie is the warmer version one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back green hoodie medium item
LTS got your back green hoodie medium item
LTS got your back green hoodie medium item
LTS got your back green hoodie medium
$45

This hoodie is the warmer version one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back green hoodie large item
LTS got your back green hoodie large item
LTS got your back green hoodie large item
LTS got your back green hoodie large
$45

This hoodie is the warmer version one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS got your back green hoodie extra large item
LTS got your back green hoodie extra large item
LTS got your back green hoodie extra large item
LTS got your back green hoodie extra large
$45

This hoodie is the warmer version one of our favorite designs, the outboard facing warriors signify how we still have each other's back against whatever they are facing.


S-XL are available and ready to ship.


*Larger sizes are available upon request but cost extra due to the costs of the blanks and may take a couple extra days to get out.

LTS 22/Day Memorial Campaign hoodie, adult gray small item
LTS 22/Day Memorial Campaign hoodie, adult gray small
$45

This Design is special to us and half of the profits generated from the sales of this design will go towards sharing the memories of those lost at home so that they can be remembered and honored as the heroes they were.

LTS 22/Day Memorial Campaign hoodie, adult gray medium item
LTS 22/Day Memorial Campaign hoodie, adult gray medium
$45

This Design is special to us and half of the profits generated from the sales of this design will go towards sharing the memories of those lost at home so that they can be remembered and honored as the heroes they were.

LTS 22/Day Memorial Campaign hoodie, adult gray large item
LTS 22/Day Memorial Campaign hoodie, adult gray large
$45

This Design is special to us and half of the profits generated from the sales of this design will go towards sharing the memories of those lost at home so that they can be remembered and honored as the heroes they were.

LTS 22/Day Memorial Campaign hoodie, adult gray extra large item
LTS 22/Day Memorial Campaign hoodie, adult gray extra large
$45

This Design is special to us and half of the profits generated from the sales of this design will go towards sharing the memories of those lost at home so that they can be remembered and honored as the heroes they were.

LTS 22/Day Campaign shirt military green, adult X-Small item
LTS 22/Day Campaign shirt military green, adult X-Small
$35

This Design is special to us and half of the profits generated from the sales of this design will go towards sharing the memories of those lost at home so that they can be remembered and honored as the heroes they were.

LTS 22/Day Campaign shirt military green, adult Small item
LTS 22/Day Campaign shirt military green, adult Small
$35

This Design is special to us and half of the profits generated from the sales of this design will go towards sharing the memories of those lost at home so that they can be remembered and honored as the heroes they were.

LTS 22/Day Campaign shirt military green, adult Medium item
LTS 22/Day Campaign shirt military green, adult Medium
$35

This Design is special to us and half of the profits generated from the sales of this design will go towards sharing the memories of those lost at home so that they can be remembered and honored as the heroes they were.

LTS 22/Day Campaign shirt military green, adult Large item
LTS 22/Day Campaign shirt military green, adult Large
$35

This Design is special to us and half of the profits generated from the sales of this design will go towards sharing the memories of those lost at home so that they can be remembered and honored as the heroes they were.

LTS 22/Day Campaign shirt military green, adult X-Large item
LTS 22/Day Campaign shirt military green, adult X-Large
$35

This Design is special to us and half of the profits generated from the sales of this design will go towards sharing the memories of those lost at home so that they can be remembered and honored as the heroes they were.

LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Extra small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Extra small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Extra small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Extra small
$40

GET YOUR SPECIAL EDITION VET FEST & LABYRINTH THERAPEUTIC SERVICES SHIRT TODAY!


These collab shirts are being offered for the month of December 2025 only! All profits will be split between both VRANH (Vet Fest) and Labyrinth Therapeutic Services to support our shared missions.

LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Small
$40

GET YOUR SPECIAL EDITION VET FEST & LABYRINTH THERAPEUTIC SERVICES SHIRT TODAY!


These collab shirts are being offered for the month of December 2025 only! All profits will be split between both VRANH (Vet Fest) and Labyrinth Therapeutic Services to support our shared missions.

LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Medium item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Medium item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Medium item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Medium
$40

GET YOUR SPECIAL EDITION VET FEST & LABYRINTH THERAPEUTIC SERVICES SHIRT TODAY!


These collab shirts are being offered for the month of December 2025 only! All profits will be split between both VRANH (Vet Fest) and Labyrinth Therapeutic Services to support our shared missions.

LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult Large
$40

GET YOUR SPECIAL EDITION VET FEST & LABYRINTH THERAPEUTIC SERVICES SHIRT TODAY!


These collab shirts are being offered for the month of December 2025 only! All profits will be split between both VRANH (Vet Fest) and Labyrinth Therapeutic Services to support our shared missions.

LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult X-Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult X-Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult X-Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Military Green, Adult X-Large
$40

GET YOUR SPECIAL EDITION VET FEST & LABYRINTH THERAPEUTIC SERVICES SHIRT TODAY!


These collab shirts are being offered for the month of December 2025 only! All profits will be split between both VRANH (Vet Fest) and Labyrinth Therapeutic Services to support our shared missions.



LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult X-small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult X-small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult X-small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult X-small
$40

GET YOUR SPECIAL EDITION VET FEST & LABYRINTH THERAPEUTIC SERVICES SHIRT TODAY!


These collab shirts are being offered for the month of December 2025 only! All profits will be split between both VRANH (Vet Fest) and Labyrinth Therapeutic Services to support our shared missions.



LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Small item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Small
$40

GET YOUR SPECIAL EDITION VET FEST & LABYRINTH THERAPEUTIC SERVICES SHIRT TODAY!


These collab shirts are being offered for the month of December 2025 only! All profits will be split between both VRANH (Vet Fest) and Labyrinth Therapeutic Services to support our shared missions.



LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Medium item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Medium item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Medium item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Medium
$40

GET YOUR SPECIAL EDITION VET FEST & LABYRINTH THERAPEUTIC SERVICES SHIRT TODAY!


These collab shirts are being offered for the month of December 2025 only! All profits will be split between both VRANH (Vet Fest) and Labyrinth Therapeutic Services to support our shared missions.



LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult Large
$40

GET YOUR SPECIAL EDITION VET FEST & LABYRINTH THERAPEUTIC SERVICES SHIRT TODAY!


These collab shirts are being offered for the month of December 2025 only! All profits will be split between both VRANH (Vet Fest) and Labyrinth Therapeutic Services to support our shared missions.



LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult X-Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult X-Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult X-Large item
LTS/Vet Fest Collab Shirt. Light Blue, Adult X-Large
$40

GET YOUR SPECIAL EDITION VET FEST & LABYRINTH THERAPEUTIC SERVICES SHIRT TODAY!


These collab shirts are being offered for the month of December 2025 only! All profits will be split between both VRANH (Vet Fest) and Labyrinth Therapeutic Services to support our shared missions.



Add a donation for Labyrinth Therapeutic Services

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!