LACA May Auction

Retail Value: 415
The wine tasting includes a 90 minute – 2 hour guided in-home wine tasting experience with 8 bottles of premium, boutique wine, for 12 guests.
Donated by Jeffrey Shapiro PRP Wine International
Wine Sampling Experience (2 of 2)
$200
Starting bid
Rainbow High Doll Set
$200
Starting bid
Collectible Rainbow High Doll Set: Rainbow Vision
Hush LA Beauty Treatment
$125
Starting bid
Gift Certificate towards any beauty treatment.
Ocean Prime Gift Card
$100
Starting bid
Ocean Prime Gift Card (Cannot be used on alcohol or gratuity)
Premium Flower Arrangement
$125
Starting bid
3 Life Coaching Sessions
$300
Starting bid
Chef Stuart Signed Book & 3 Seasonings
$30
Starting bid
Cook It, Spill It, Throw It The Not-So- Real Housewives Parody Cookbook Signed By Chef Stuart O'Keefe and 3 Chef Stu Lovely 3.5oz Seasonings (The Original, BBQ Spicy Nice, and Greek Goddess
Bark Box for 1 Month
$20
Starting bid
Certificate good for 1 BarkBox can be used for Classic Bar Box or the Super Chewer Box
2 Tickets to a Performance at A Noise Within (1of 2)
$85
Starting bid
2 Tickets to a Performance of your choice at A Noise Within (Pasadena, CA)
2 Tickets to a Performance at A Noise Within (2 of 2)
$85
Starting bid
2 Tickets to a Performance of your choice at A Noise Within (Pasadena, CA)
3 Nights on the Vegas Strip!
$600
Starting bid
Golf Swing Evaluation at GOLFTEC
$50
Starting bid
16" x 20" Custom Oil Painting Portrait! (1 of 2)
$1,000
Starting bid
16" x 20" Custom Oil Painting Portrait! (2 of 2)
$1,000
Starting bid
Family Vacation to Costa Rica
$2,600
Starting bid
Luxurious Escape to Puerto Vallarta
$2,200
Starting bid
Authentic Dude Ranch Experience for Two (1 of 2)
$1,200
Starting bid
Authentic Dude Ranch Experience for Two (2 of 2)
$1,200
Starting bid
Southern California Golf Package! San Marcos CA
$450
Starting bid
4-Star Golf Resort Getaway!
$1,000
Starting bid
California Wine Country Getaway with Tour!
$1,600
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Jewelry
$45
Starting bid
2 Nights in Palm Springs
$600
Starting bid
Intimate Luxury at Napa Valley Landmark
$850
Starting bid
3 Nights + Michelin Lunch in Eiffel Tower
$3,100
Starting bid
Sweetest Retreat Sequoia National Park
$530
Starting bid
2 Night Golf Resort Getaway
$450
Starting bid
2 Nights in San Diego with eBike Tour!
$700
Starting bid
3-Night Getaway to Lake Tahoe and More!
$800
Starting bid
5 Nights All-Inclusive! Cabo & More
$2,300
Starting bid
Amazing Cabo San Lucas Vacation for Two
$3,000
Starting bid
Cabin Getaway to Big Bear Lake!
$1,200
Starting bid
Golf Resort Getaway! Puerto Rico or Hawaii
$2,400
Starting bid
Orlando & More! 7-Night Resort Stay
$1,000
Starting bid
Three Nights on a Private Island
$2,200
Starting bid
Private Chef Soiree
$2,200
Starting bid
