LACA May Auction

Retail Value $1400 Escape to your choice of 4-star golf resorts throughout the continental US, where world-class fairways and stunning scenery await. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement. INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of golf resorts located all over the continental US - Choose from 4-star resorts detailed in the link below - Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, and more! - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem. Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31095

Retail Value $1400 Escape to your choice of 4-star golf resorts throughout the continental US, where world-class fairways and stunning scenery await. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement. INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of golf resorts located all over the continental US - Choose from 4-star resorts detailed in the link below - Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, and more! - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem. Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31095

More details...