LACE EM UP BASKETBALL ACADEMY

Hosted by

LACE EM UP BASKETBALL ACADEMY

About this event

LACE EM UP Basketball Academy - Elite Player Training Registration

Basketball Training Session
$35

1 basketball training session focused on skill development, conditioning, and game performance.

Support a Player
$50

Helps cover training costs for a player in need. 100% of this contribution is tax-deductible under our 501(c)(3) status.

Sponsor a Child
$100

Helps cover training costs for a player in need. 100% of this contribution is tax-deductible under our 501(c)(3) status.

4 Session Package
$120

Includes 4 basketball sessions focused on skill development, conditioning, and game performance.


-Personalized coaching

-Skill work (ball handling, shooting, defense)

-Game-speed drills

-Flexible scheduling


Save $20 compared to single sessions.


* Sessions MUST be used within 15 days**

1-on-1 Private Training Session
$65

Private 1-on-1 basketball training session focused on individual skill development and performance improvement.


-Personalized training plan

-Shooting, ball handling, and footwork

-Strength and conditioning focus

-Position-specific development


Designed for serious athletes looking to improve faster with focused attention.


**Sessions must be scheduled in advance and MUST be used within 15 days of purchase.

Add a donation for LACE EM UP BASKETBALL ACADEMY

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!