LACE EM UP Basketball Academy - Elite Player Training Registration

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About this event
1 basketball training session focused on skill development, conditioning, and game performance.
Helps cover training costs for a player in need. 100% of this contribution is tax-deductible under our 501(c)(3) status.
Helps cover training costs for a player in need. 100% of this contribution is tax-deductible under our 501(c)(3) status.
Includes 4 basketball sessions focused on skill development, conditioning, and game performance.
-Personalized coaching
-Skill work (ball handling, shooting, defense)
-Game-speed drills
-Flexible scheduling
Save $20 compared to single sessions.
* Sessions MUST be used within 15 days**
Private 1-on-1 basketball training session focused on individual skill development and performance improvement.
-Personalized training plan
-Shooting, ball handling, and footwork
-Strength and conditioning focus
-Position-specific development
Designed for serious athletes looking to improve faster with focused attention.
**Sessions must be scheduled in advance and MUST be used within 15 days of purchase.
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