RESCHEDULED DATE - Laconia Kiwanis - Bike 'n' Board Safety Day

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About this event
Laconia, NH 03246, USA (Skateboard Park)
*Maximum 12 Students
*Helmets and pads are required for all students to participate.
* Full equipment available for students who need it (limited availability).
* A liability waiver must be signed by each student’s parent/guardian prior to participation
*Participants are allowed to sign up for one lesson time only.
One registration per participant. If you register for skateboard lessons you do not need to register for Bike 'n' Board Safety Day. You will be automatically registered for that event as well. There is no requirement to attend.
*Maximum 12 Students
*Helmets and pads are required for all students to participate.
* Full equipment available for students who need it (limited availability).
* A liability waiver must be signed by each student’s parent/guardian prior to participation
*Participants are allowed to sign up for one lesson time only.
One registration per participant. If you register for skateboard lessons you do not need to register for Bike 'n' Board Safety Day. You will be automatically registered for that event as well. There is no requirement to attend.
Bring your bikes and scooters and join us for a fun evening getting ready for a summer of riding! Kiwanis volunteers and community partners will be on hand to provide safety checks, helmet fittings, and hands-on guidance through a safety riding course. The event also features giveaways and interactive activities—making it a great way for families to build confidence, skills, and safety awareness together.
**There is no limit on attendance for this event.
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