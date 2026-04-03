RESCHEDULED DATE - Laconia Kiwanis - Bike 'n' Board Safety Day

*Maximum 12 Students

*Helmets and pads are required for all students to participate.

* Full equipment available for students who need it (limited availability).

* A liability waiver must be signed by each student’s parent/guardian prior to participation

*Participants are allowed to sign up for one lesson time only.





One registration per participant. If you register for skateboard lessons you do not need to register for Bike 'n' Board Safety Day. You will be automatically registered for that event as well. There is no requirement to attend.