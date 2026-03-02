Santa Cruz County Lacrosse Association Inc

Hosted by

Santa Cruz County Lacrosse Association Inc

About this event

Lacrosse Egg My Yard- Santa Cruz, Aptos, Soquel, Watsonville Fundraiser

30 Pre-filled Eggs
$25

Enjoy 30 pre-filled easter eggs delivered to your door or spread around your yard Sat evening.

60 Pre-filled eggs
$45

Enjoy 60 pre-filled easter eggs delivered to your door or spread around your yard Sat evening.

90 Pre-filled eggs
$65

Enjoy 90 pre-filled easter eggs delivered to your door or spread around your yard Sat evening.

Add a donation for Santa Cruz County Lacrosse Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!