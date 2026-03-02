Lacrosse Egg My Yard- Santa Cruz, Aptos, Soquel, Watsonville Fundraiser
Enjoy 30 pre-filled easter eggs delivered to your door or spread around your yard Sat evening.
Enjoy 30 pre-filled easter eggs delivered to your door or spread around your yard Sat evening.
Enjoy 60 pre-filled easter eggs delivered to your door or spread around your yard Sat evening.
Enjoy 60 pre-filled easter eggs delivered to your door or spread around your yard Sat evening.
Enjoy 90 pre-filled easter eggs delivered to your door or spread around your yard Sat evening.
Enjoy 90 pre-filled easter eggs delivered to your door or spread around your yard Sat evening.
Add a donation for Santa Cruz County Lacrosse Association Inc
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!