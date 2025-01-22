LaCROSSe Out Cancer Space City Sixes Tournament Auction hosted by Storm Lacrosse Tx

**Custom Complete Sleek Lacrosse Stick designed by Powell La
$124.99
Starting bid
Donated by Powell Lacrosse
**Custom Complete Sleek Lacrosse Stick designed by Powell Lacrosse**
Elevate your game with this one-of-a-kind custom lacrosse stick! Crafted with precision and designed for performance, this stick is perfect for players of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, you'll appreciate the superior quality and unique design that sets this stick apart.
**Features:**
- **Personalized Design:** Tailored to your preferences, ensuring you stand out on the field.
- **High-Quality Materials:** Made from durable, lightweight materials for optimal performance.
- **Enhanced Grip:** Ergonomically designed handle for better control and comfort.
- **Professional Grade:** Suitable for competitive play, meeting all industry standards.
**Design Details:**
- **Striking Colors:** A bold black and yellow color scheme that catches the eye.
- **Inspiring Message:** Features the phrase "Lacrosse Out Cancer" to show your support for cancer awareness and research.
- **Unique Graphics:** Custom graphics that blend seamlessly with the overall design, making this stick a true work of art.
**Specifications:**
- **Donated by Powell Lacrosse:** Renowned for their high-quality lacrosse equipment.
- **Complete Custom Stick:** Includes the Pioneer II Transition Head and Switchback Shaft, ensuring top-notch performance and durability.
**Why Bid?**
- **Unique Opportunity:** Own a custom piece that reflects your style and passion for the sport.
- **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund LaCROSSEe out Cancer, making a difference in the community.
- **Perfect Gift:** Ideal for any lacrosse enthusiast, from beginners to advanced players.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional custom lacrosse stick. Place your bid now and take your game to the next level!
Donated by Powell Lacrosse
**Custom Dyed Lacrosse Head by Space City Designs**
$74.99
Starting bid
Donated by Space City Designs
**Custom Dyed Lacrosse Head by Space City Designs**
Stand out on the field with this stunning custom dyed lacrosse head, expertly crafted by Space City Designs. Known for their unique and vibrant designs, Space City Designs has created a masterpiece that combines both style and functionality. This lacrosse head is perfect for players who want to make a statement while enjoying top-notch performance.
**Features:**
- **Custom Dye Job:** Each head is meticulously dyed to create a one-of-a-kind design that is sure to turn heads.
- **High-Quality Materials:** Made from durable, lightweight materials to ensure optimal performance and longevity.
- **Enhanced Performance:** Engineered for precision and control, making it ideal for competitive play.
- **Ergonomic Design:** Designed for comfort and ease of use, providing a superior grip and feel.
**Design Details:**
- **Vibrant Colors:** A unique blend of colors that showcases the artistry of Space City Designs.
- **Personalized Touch:** Custom patterns and graphics that reflect your individual style and passion for the sport.
- **Eye-Catching Aesthetics:** A visually striking design that sets you apart from the competition.
**Why Bid?**
- **Unique Opportunity:** Own a custom piece that reflects your style and passion for the sport.
- **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund [insert cause or organization], making a difference in the community.
- **Perfect Gift:** Ideal for any lacrosse enthusiast, from beginners to advanced players.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional custom dyed lacrosse head. Place your bid now and elevate your game with a touch of artistry!
Donated by Space City Designs
3 in 1 Lacrosse Goal with Backstop and Target
$69.99
Starting bid
Donated by Storm Lacrosse
**3-IN-1 Lacrosse Goal with Backstop and Target**
Transform your backyard into the ultimate training ground with this versatile 3-IN-1 Lacrosse Goal. Designed for both youth and adult players, this equipment is perfect for honing your skills and improving your game. With its quick and easy setup, you'll be ready to practice in no time!
**Features:**
- **Multi-Functional Design:** Includes a goal, backstop, and target, providing a comprehensive training experience.
- **Durable Construction:** Made with a sturdy steel frame and a 12' x 9' lacrosse net, ensuring long-lasting use.
- **Backyard Rebounder:** Ideal for practicing shots, passes, and rebounds, helping you develop precision and accuracy.
- **Quick & Easy Setup:** Simple assembly process allows you to set up and start training quickly.
- **Bright Orange Color:** High-visibility design makes it easy to spot and adds a vibrant touch to your training area.
**Why Bid?**
- **Perfect for All Ages:** Suitable for both youth and adult players, making it a great addition to any lacrosse enthusiast's equipment.
- **Enhance Your Skills:** Provides a versatile training tool to improve shooting, passing, and rebounding techniques.
- **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund [insert cause or organization], making a difference in the community.
- **Ideal Gift:** A fantastic gift for any lacrosse player looking to elevate their game.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional 3-IN-1 Lacrosse Goal with Backstop and Target. Place your bid now and take your training to the next level!
Donated by Storm Lacrosse
**Leighton Convertible Gold Pearl Chain Necklace**
$39.99
Starting bid
**Leighton Convertible Gold Pearl Chain Necklace** donated by Kendra Scott:
Add a touch of elegance and versatility to your jewelry collection with the Leighton Convertible Gold Pearl Chain Necklace in Freshwater Cultured Pearl, generously donated by Kendra Scott. This exquisite piece combines both bold and dainty elements, making it perfect for any occasion.
**Features:**
- **Convertible Design:** Half bold link, half dainty chain, offering the best of both worlds.
- **Removable Pendant:** The freshwater cultured pearl pendant can be removed, allowing you to mix up your look from day to night.
- **High-Quality Materials:** Crafted from 14k gold over brass, ensuring durability and lasting beauty.
- **Freshwater Cultured Pearl:** Known for its beautiful luster, each pearl is unique and adds a touch of sophistication.
**Specifications:**
- **Metal:** 14k Gold Over Brass
- **Material:** Freshwater Cultured Pearl
- **Closure:** Toggle
- **Size:** 17" chain, 0.39"L x 0.39"W pendant
- **Value:** $90
**Why Bid?**
- **Elegant and Versatile:** Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, adding a touch of glamour to any outfit.
- **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund cancer awareness and research, making a positive impact in the community.
- **Perfect Gift:** Ideal for treating yourself or gifting to a loved one, this necklace is sure to be cherished.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this stunning Leighton Convertible Gold Pearl Chain Necklace. Place your bid now and add a touch of elegance to your life while supporting a great cause!
**Willa Gold Pearl Huggie Earrings**
$24.99
Starting bid
**Willa Gold Pearl Huggie Earrings** donated by Kendra Scott
---
**Willa Gold Pearl Huggie Earrings**
Classy and chic, the Willa Gold Pearl Huggie Earrings in Freshwater Cultured Pearl are a must-have addition to your jewelry collection. Generously donated by Kendra Scott, these earrings are perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any outfit.
**Features:**
- **Dainty Design:** A petite huggie style with a lightweight feel, making them comfortable for all-day wear.
- **Freshwater Cultured Pearl:** Each pearl is unique, known for its beautiful luster and ability to inspire peace, tranquility, and healing.
- **High-Quality Materials:** Crafted from 14k gold over brass, ensuring durability and a luxurious finish.
- **Versatile Style:** Perfect for pairing with any stack, these earrings are always on trend and effortlessly stylish.
**Specifications:**
- **Metal:** 14k Gold Over Brass
- **Material:** Freshwater Cultured Pearl
- **Closure:** Ear Post
- **Size:** 1.8" Outside Diameter, 0.4"L x 0.3"W Charm
- **Value:** $65
**Why Bid?**
- **Elegant and Versatile:** Ideal for both everyday wear and special occasions, adding a touch of glamour to any outfit.
- **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund cancer awareness and research, making a positive impact in the community.
- **Perfect Gift:** Ideal for treating yourself or gifting to a loved one, these earrings are sure to be cherished.
Don't miss out on the chance to own these stunning Willa Gold Pearl Huggie Earrings. Place your bid now and add a touch of elegance to your life while supporting a great cause!
**WOLT Lacrosse Bag**
$6.99
Starting bid
**WOLT Lacrosse Bag** donated to the Lacrosse Out Cancer silent auction:
---
**WOLT Lacrosse Bag**
Enhance your lacrosse experience with the versatile and durable WOLT Lacrosse Bag. Designed to hold all your sport gear, this backpack is perfect for players of all levels. Whether you're heading to practice or a tournament, this bag has you covered.
**Features:**
- **Large Capacity:** Measuring 12.4" x 9.8" x 18.9", it can fit two lacrosse sticks of any size, a helmet or face mask, shoulder pads, arm or elbow pads, gloves, goggles, cleats, and other gear.
- **Separate Shoe Compartment:** Includes a ventilated shoe compartment to keep dirty shoes away from personal items and enhance air circulation.
- **Ergonomic Design:** Adjustable, padded breathable mesh shoulder straps with an adjustable sternum strap relieve shoulder pressure for comfortable carrying.
- **Durable Construction:** Made from high-density 600D polyester fabric, ensuring long-lasting use even in harsh outdoor conditions.
- **Multi-Functional:** Designed for lacrosse but also suitable for field hockey, goalie gear, and other sports.
**Additional Features:**
- **Dual Stick Holders:** Velcro loops on each side to securely hold lacrosse or hockey sticks.
- **Helmet Straps:** External helmet holder with double straps to save internal storage space.
- **Extra Pockets:** Multiple pockets for balls, gloves, and other accessories.
- **Fence Hook:** Hide-away fence hook for easy accessibility.
- **Water Bottle Holders:** Two mesh side pockets for bottles or umbrellas.
**Why Bid?**
- **Perfect for All Ages:** Suitable for both youth and adult players, making it a great addition to any lacrosse enthusiast's equipment.
- **Enhance Your Skills:** Provides a versatile training tool to improve organization and convenience.
- **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund cancer awareness and research, making a positive impact in the community.
- **Ideal Gift:** A fantastic gift for any lacrosse player looking to elevate their game.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional WOLT Lacrosse Bag. Place your bid now and take your training to the next level!
You Choose Custom **Mega Duffel ** or **Laxpack**
$59.99
Starting bid
**Mega Duffel Lacrosse Bag** or **Laxpack** donated to the Lacrosse Out Cancer silent auction:
---
**Mega Duffel Lacrosse Bag**
Upgrade your lacrosse gear with the spacious and durable Mega Duffel Lacrosse Bag from Laxgear. Designed to hold all your equipment with ease, this bag is perfect for players who need ample storage and convenience. Whether you're heading to practice or a tournament, this bag has you covered.
**Features:**
- **Large Capacity:** Measuring 42" L x 11" H x 12" W, with a total size of 5775 cubic inches, it provides ample space for all your lacrosse gear.
- **Durable Construction:** Made from tough 1000 Denier-Coated Poly Material, ensuring long-lasting use even in harsh conditions.
- **Reinforced Stitching:** Enhanced durability with reinforced stitching to withstand daily wear and tear.
- **Adjustable Straps:** Ergonomic design with adjustable straps for comfortable carrying.
- **Stick Pocket:** Holds up to two sticks with zippers on both ends for easy access.
- **Fleece Pocket:** Soft, fleece-lined pocket to protect your valuables.
- **Large Durable Zippers:** Heavy-duty zippers for secure and easy access to your gear.
- **Lifetime Warranty:** Backed by a lifetime warranty for peace of mind.
**Customization Option:**
- **Personalized Embroidery:** Choose to add your player's name, number, or team name to the bag, making it uniquely theirs.
**Why Bid?**
- **Perfect for All Ages:** Suitable for both youth and adult players, making it a great addition to any lacrosse enthusiast's equipment.
- **Enhance Your Skills:** Provides a versatile training tool to improve organization and convenience.
- **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund cancer awareness and research, making a positive impact in the community.
- **Ideal Gift:** A fantastic gift for any lacrosse player looking to elevate their game.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional Mega Duffel Lacrosse Bag. Place your bid now and take your training to the next level!
Here's a detailed description for the **Laxpack Lacrosse Bag** donated to the Lacrosse Out Cancer silent auction:
---
**Laxpack Lacrosse Bag**
Upgrade your lacrosse gear with the ultimate Laxpack Lacrosse Bag from Laxgear. Designed for durability and spaciousness, this bag is perfect for players who need to carry all their equipment with ease. Whether you're heading to practice or a tournament, this bag has you covered.
**Features:**
- **Large Capacity:** Measuring 29.5" L x 13" H x 11.5" W, with a total size of 4410 cubic inches, it provides ample space for all your lacrosse gear.
- **Durable Construction:** Made from tough 1000 Denier Coated Poly Material, ensuring long-lasting use even in harsh conditions.
- **Reinforced Stitching:** Enhanced durability with reinforced stitching to withstand daily wear and tear.
- **Adjustable Straps:** Ergonomic design with adjustable straps for comfortable carrying.
- **Fleece Lined Pockets:** Soft, fleece-lined pockets to protect your valuables.
- **Large Durable Zippers:** Heavy-duty zippers for secure and easy access to your gear.
- **Lifetime Warranty:** Backed by a lifetime warranty for peace of mind.
**Customization Option:**
- **Personalized Color and Name:** Choose your preferred color and have your player's name added to the bag, making it uniquely theirs.
**Why Bid?**
- **Perfect for All Ages:** Suitable for both youth and adult players, making it a great addition to any lacrosse enthusiast's equipment.
- **Enhance Your Skills:** Provides a versatile training tool to improve organization and convenience.
- **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund cancer awareness and research, making a positive impact in the community.
- **Ideal Gift:** A fantastic gift for any lacrosse player looking to elevate their game.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional Laxpack Lacrosse Bag. Place your bid now and take your training to the next level!
You Choose Custom **Mega Duffel ** or **Laxpack**
$59.99
Starting bid
**Custom Lacrosse Head by Lacrosse Unlimited**
$49.99
Starting bid
Donated by Lacrosse Unlimited
**Custom Lacrosse Head by Lacrosse Unlimited**
Stand out on the field with this stunning custom lacrosse head, expertly crafted by Lacrosse Unlimited Houston. Known for their unique and vibrant designs, Lacrosse Unlimited of Houston has created a masterpiece that combines both style and functionality. This lacrosse head is perfect for players who want to make a statement while enjoying top-notch performance.
**Features:**
- **Custom Creation:** Each head is meticulously a one-of-a-kind design that is sure to turn heads.
- **High-Quality Materials:** Made from durable, lightweight materials to ensure optimal performance and longevity.
- **Enhanced Performance:** Engineered for precision and control, making it ideal for competitive play.
- **Ergonomic Design:** Designed for comfort and ease of use, providing a superior grip and feel.
**Design Details:**
- **Vibrant Colors:** A unique blend of colors that showcases the artistry of Lacrosse Unlimited.
- **Personalized Touch:** Custom patterns and graphics that reflect your individual style and passion for the sport.
- **Eye-Catching Aesthetics:** A visually striking design that sets you apart from the competition.
**Why Bid?**
- **Unique Opportunity:** Own a custom piece that reflects your style and passion for the sport.
- **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund [insert cause or organization], making a difference in the community.
- **Perfect Gift:** Ideal for any lacrosse enthusiast, from beginners to advanced players.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional custom dyed lacrosse head. Place your bid now and elevate your game with a touch of artistry!
Donated by Lacrosse Unlimited
**Custom Lacrosse Head**
$49.99
Starting bid
**Custom Lacrosse Head by Space City Designs**
Starting bid: $49.99
Donated by Space City Designs **Custom Dyed Lacrosse Head by Space City Designs** Stand out on the field with this stunning custom dyed lacrosse head, expertly crafted by Space City Designs. Known for their unique and vibrant designs, Space City Designs has created a masterpiece that combines both style and functionality. This lacrosse head is perfect for players who want to make a statement while enjoying top-notch performance. **Features:** - **Custom Dye Job:** Each head is meticulously dyed to create a one-of-a-kind design that is sure to turn heads. - **High-Quality Materials:** Made from durable, lightweight materials to ensure optimal performance and longevity. - **Enhanced Performance:** Engineered for precision and control, making it ideal for competitive play. - **Ergonomic Design:** Designed for comfort and ease of use, providing a superior grip and feel. **Design Details:** - **Vibrant Colors:** A unique blend of colors that showcases the artistry of Space City Designs. - **Personalized Touch:** Custom patterns and graphics that reflect your individual style and passion for the sport. - **Eye-Catching Aesthetics:** A visually striking design that sets you apart from the competition. **Why Bid?** - **Unique Opportunity:** Own a custom piece that reflects your style and passion for the sport. - **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund [insert cause or organization], making a difference in the community. - **Perfect Gift:** Ideal for any lacrosse enthusiast, from beginners to advanced players. Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional custom dyed lacrosse head. Place your bid now and elevate your game with a touch of artistry!
Rebounder for Lacrosse or Volleyball
$44.99
Starting bid
STX Lacrosse Complete Stick Boys
$10.99
Starting bid
Lacrosse Cooler Bag
$20
Starting bid
Lacrosse Balls practice
$8
Starting bid
Lacrosse Balls Practice
$6
Starting bid
Lacrosse Balls Practice
$6
Starting bid
