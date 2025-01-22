LaCROSSe Out Cancer Space City Sixes Tournament Auction hosted by Storm Lacrosse Tx

**Mega Duffel Lacrosse Bag** or **Laxpack** donated to the Lacrosse Out Cancer silent auction: --- **Mega Duffel Lacrosse Bag** Upgrade your lacrosse gear with the spacious and durable Mega Duffel Lacrosse Bag from Laxgear. Designed to hold all your equipment with ease, this bag is perfect for players who need ample storage and convenience. Whether you're heading to practice or a tournament, this bag has you covered. **Features:** - **Large Capacity:** Measuring 42" L x 11" H x 12" W, with a total size of 5775 cubic inches, it provides ample space for all your lacrosse gear. - **Durable Construction:** Made from tough 1000 Denier-Coated Poly Material, ensuring long-lasting use even in harsh conditions. - **Reinforced Stitching:** Enhanced durability with reinforced stitching to withstand daily wear and tear. - **Adjustable Straps:** Ergonomic design with adjustable straps for comfortable carrying. - **Stick Pocket:** Holds up to two sticks with zippers on both ends for easy access. - **Fleece Pocket:** Soft, fleece-lined pocket to protect your valuables. - **Large Durable Zippers:** Heavy-duty zippers for secure and easy access to your gear. - **Lifetime Warranty:** Backed by a lifetime warranty for peace of mind. **Customization Option:** - **Personalized Embroidery:** Choose to add your player's name, number, or team name to the bag, making it uniquely theirs. **Why Bid?** - **Perfect for All Ages:** Suitable for both youth and adult players, making it a great addition to any lacrosse enthusiast's equipment. - **Enhance Your Skills:** Provides a versatile training tool to improve organization and convenience. - **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund cancer awareness and research, making a positive impact in the community. - **Ideal Gift:** A fantastic gift for any lacrosse player looking to elevate their game. Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional Mega Duffel Lacrosse Bag. Place your bid now and take your training to the next level! Here's a detailed description for the **Laxpack Lacrosse Bag** donated to the Lacrosse Out Cancer silent auction: --- **Laxpack Lacrosse Bag** Upgrade your lacrosse gear with the ultimate Laxpack Lacrosse Bag from Laxgear. Designed for durability and spaciousness, this bag is perfect for players who need to carry all their equipment with ease. Whether you're heading to practice or a tournament, this bag has you covered. **Features:** - **Large Capacity:** Measuring 29.5" L x 13" H x 11.5" W, with a total size of 4410 cubic inches, it provides ample space for all your lacrosse gear. - **Durable Construction:** Made from tough 1000 Denier Coated Poly Material, ensuring long-lasting use even in harsh conditions. - **Reinforced Stitching:** Enhanced durability with reinforced stitching to withstand daily wear and tear. - **Adjustable Straps:** Ergonomic design with adjustable straps for comfortable carrying. - **Fleece Lined Pockets:** Soft, fleece-lined pockets to protect your valuables. - **Large Durable Zippers:** Heavy-duty zippers for secure and easy access to your gear. - **Lifetime Warranty:** Backed by a lifetime warranty for peace of mind. **Customization Option:** - **Personalized Color and Name:** Choose your preferred color and have your player's name added to the bag, making it uniquely theirs. **Why Bid?** - **Perfect for All Ages:** Suitable for both youth and adult players, making it a great addition to any lacrosse enthusiast's equipment. - **Enhance Your Skills:** Provides a versatile training tool to improve organization and convenience. - **Support a Great Cause:** Your bid helps fund cancer awareness and research, making a positive impact in the community. - **Ideal Gift:** A fantastic gift for any lacrosse player looking to elevate their game. Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional Laxpack Lacrosse Bag. Place your bid now and take your training to the next level!

