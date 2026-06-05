Lactation Collective's Memberships

Membership is open to any individual who supports the mission of LC. Eligible members include, but are not limited to:
- Parents and caregivers
- Community members with an interest in maternal and child health
- Small business owners and consultants
- Healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, childbirth educators, lactation consultants, doulas, and nutritionists
- Educators at any level
Membership is granted on a non-discriminatory basis. LC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or any other protected characteristic.
Membership is open to any individual who supports the mission of LC. Eligible members include, but are not limited to:
- Parents and caregivers
- Community members with an interest in maternal and child health
- Small business owners and consultants
- Healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, childbirth educators, lactation consultants, doulas, and nutritionists
- Educators at any level
Membership is granted on a non-discriminatory basis. LC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or any other protected characteristic.