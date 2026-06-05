Lactation Collective's Memberships

Membership is open to any individual who supports the mission of LC. Eligible members include, but are not limited to:

Parents and caregivers

Community members with an interest in maternal and child health

Small business owners and consultants

Healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, childbirth educators, lactation consultants, doulas, and nutritionists

Educators at any level





Membership is granted on a non-discriminatory basis. LC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or any other protected characteristic.