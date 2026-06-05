Lactation Collective

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Lactation Collective

About the memberships

Lactation Collective's Memberships

Membership
$20

Valid until June 13, 2027

Membership is open to any individual who supports the mission of LC. Eligible members include, but are not limited to:

  • Parents and caregivers
  • Community members with an interest in maternal and child health
  • Small business owners and consultants
  • Healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, childbirth educators, lactation consultants, doulas, and nutritionists
  • Educators at any level


Membership is granted on a non-discriminatory basis. LC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or any other protected characteristic.

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