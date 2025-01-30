Ladders We Climb Inc. Memberships 2025

Premium Membership; 70$ monthly ( 70$x12= 840$ yearly) or save 50% today making the amount for yearly Membership only 420$ O.k! O.k! O.K! You want a more hands on approach, & like with All our Members do but with this Membership You get 3 free gifts from us to you! You get our weekly newspaper, invites to all our events, You recognized as a Bronze Member at our Events, free tickets to our events, free tickets with a plus one to All our Annual Events, You will have access to our Live webinars, can speak at our events on behalf of the Organization, attend our Family Retreats where we all get together for a wk & bond get to know one another, network & mingle get to know your brothers & sisters, your partners on the scene & behind the scenes, shake hands, make friends. Our Family retreats are the best! Beautiful locations! Good food, good company! At the retreats We come together & unwind, have fun, but We there to also brainstorming! On New ways to move the movement! New ways to invest! Grow! Build! The Bronze Membership not just gets you access, it gives you a voice at the event, speak to the Organization about your visions and whatever you may look forward to in the Organization doing or Ideas on how to better the Organization. You get a Bronze badge, 3 shirts or hats (your pick) along with 3 flags with our customized Ladder Logo with your name & 2 other names of your choice to be placed on them! Be sure to wear it to all our events! Be Proud To Hold The Ladder Up For Others To Climb!! “THAT’S WHAT WE DO! WE HOLD THAT LADDER UP SO OTHERS CAN CLIMB & WE STAND ON THAT!”

Premium Membership; 70$ monthly ( 70$x12= 840$ yearly) or save 50% today making the amount for yearly Membership only 420$ O.k! O.k! O.K! You want a more hands on approach, & like with All our Members do but with this Membership You get 3 free gifts from us to you! You get our weekly newspaper, invites to all our events, You recognized as a Bronze Member at our Events, free tickets to our events, free tickets with a plus one to All our Annual Events, You will have access to our Live webinars, can speak at our events on behalf of the Organization, attend our Family Retreats where we all get together for a wk & bond get to know one another, network & mingle get to know your brothers & sisters, your partners on the scene & behind the scenes, shake hands, make friends. Our Family retreats are the best! Beautiful locations! Good food, good company! At the retreats We come together & unwind, have fun, but We there to also brainstorming! On New ways to move the movement! New ways to invest! Grow! Build! The Bronze Membership not just gets you access, it gives you a voice at the event, speak to the Organization about your visions and whatever you may look forward to in the Organization doing or Ideas on how to better the Organization. You get a Bronze badge, 3 shirts or hats (your pick) along with 3 flags with our customized Ladder Logo with your name & 2 other names of your choice to be placed on them! Be sure to wear it to all our events! Be Proud To Hold The Ladder Up For Others To Climb!! “THAT’S WHAT WE DO! WE HOLD THAT LADDER UP SO OTHERS CAN CLIMB & WE STAND ON THAT!”

More details...