Ladera After School Enrichment - Spring 2026 Session

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Have a blast bringing out your creative side out with Mrs. O’Connell! Includes $5 materials fee.
Master the toss and catch. Build teamwork and agility while learning the flow of this fast-paced, non-contact game.
Practice your swing and find your footwork. We focus on core skills and friendly games for double the fun.
Practice your swing and find your footwork. We focus on core skills and friendly games for double the fun.
Sculpt tiny worlds to life! Learn to pinch, coil, and add texture as you level up your 3D design skills.
Join Mr. Brandon to sharpen your shooting and passing. Practice the basics and enjoy high-energy games with your team.
Learn chess, play with friends, and join the exciting tournament at the end! Great for both beginners and experienced players.
Become a young scientist! Investigate plants, cells, and local ecosystems through engaging, hands-on lab experiments.
Bump, set, and spike your way to fun! Learn the fundamentals of volleyball and play exciting games.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!