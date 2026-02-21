Ladera Elementary School PTO

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Ladera Elementary School PTO

About this shop

Ladera After School Enrichment - Spring 2026 Session

Monday: Arts & Crafts (Grades: 2-5)
$170

Have a blast bringing out your creative side out with Mrs. O’Connell! Includes $5 materials fee.

Monday: Ultimate Frisbee (Grades: 1-5)
$160

Master the toss and catch. Build teamwork and agility while learning the flow of this fast-paced, non-contact game.

Tuesday: Soccer & Baseball (Grades: TK-K)
$200

Practice your swing and find your footwork. We focus on core skills and friendly games for double the fun.

Tuesday: Soccer & Baseball (Grades: 1-5)
$200

Practice your swing and find your footwork. We focus on core skills and friendly games for double the fun.

Wednesday: World Building with Clay (Grade: K Only)
$200

Sculpt tiny worlds to life! Learn to pinch, coil, and add texture as you level up your 3D design skills.

Wednesday: Basketball (Grades: 1-5)
$165

Join Mr. Brandon to sharpen your shooting and passing. Practice the basics and enjoy high-energy games with your team.

Thursday: Chess (Grades: 1-5)
$165

Learn chess, play with friends, and join the exciting tournament at the end! Great for both beginners and experienced players.

Friday: Biology (Grades: 1-5)
$200

Become a young scientist! Investigate plants, cells, and local ecosystems through engaging, hands-on lab experiments.

Friday: Volleyball (Grades: 4-5)
$165

Bump, set, and spike your way to fun! Learn the fundamentals of volleyball and play exciting games.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!