Ladera Family Magic Show Night

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About this event
Price at the door will be $15 (while supplies last!)
Children UNDER 3 only. Must sit on adult's lap. Strollers must be parked outside of the MPR.
Would your student like to be part of the show? One lucky winner will be LEVITATED during the show! Each entry is $1. The more entries, the better the chance of being chosen. Drawing will be held the morning of April 9th!
Would you like to see Mrs. McNamara DISAPPEAR during the Family Magic Show? Nominate her today and if she receives the most nominations, POOF! she will disappear before your eyes! (PRICELESS - $1 per nomination)
Would you like to see Mrs. O'Connell DISAPPEAR during the Family Magic Show? Nominate her today and if she receives the most nominations, POOF! she will disappear before your eyes! (PRICELESS - $1 per nomination)
Would you like to see Mrs. Donavan DISAPPEAR during the Family Magic Show? Nominate her today and if she receives the most nominations, POOF! she will disappear before your eyes! (PRICELESS - $1 per nomination)
Would you like to see Ms. Neuer DISAPPEAR during the Family Magic Show? Nominate her today and if she receives the most nominations, POOF! she will disappear before your eyes! (PRICELESS - $1 per nomination)
Would you like to see Mrs. St. Clair DISAPPEAR during the Family Magic Show? Nominate her today and if she receives the most nominations, POOF! she will disappear before your eyes! (PRICELESS - $1 per nomination)
Would you like to see Ms. Quan DISAPPEAR during the Family Magic Show? Nominate her today and if she receives the most nominations, POOF! she will disappear before your eyes! (PRICELESS - $1 per nomination)
Would you like to see Mrs. Onstott DISAPPEAR during the Family Magic Show? Nominate her today and if she receives the most nominations, POOF! she will disappear before your eyes! (PRICELESS - $1 per nomination)
Would you like to see Ms. Goeku DISAPPEAR during the Family Magic Show? Nominate her today and if she receives the most nominations, POOF! she will disappear before your eyes! (PRICELESS - $1 per nomination)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!