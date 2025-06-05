Ladies Auxiliary Merch

Name Tag item
Name Tag
$10
An official name tag to wear to events and meetings!
Logo T-Shirt item
Logo T-Shirt
$25
Ultra-soft, crew neck, women's t-shirt to wear and represent the Ladies Auxiliary!
Embroidered Logo Long Sleeve item
Embroidered Logo Long Sleeve
$45
Soft long-sleeve shirt with the Ladies Auxiliary logo embroidered on the left chest.
Mini Tote item
Mini Tote
$25
A small tote, perfect for meetings!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!