Ladies Conference w/ Heidi Lee Anderson

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for an afternoon of hope and encouragement! This ticket includes entry to the event and Heidi Lee Anderson’s message on finding God’s best in the midst of life's challenges.
Experience the full event! This ticket includes entry to Heidi’s message plus all the supplies needed to create your own "bright-bunch" bouquet at our Flower Bar. Note: Please register by May 23rd to ensure your flowers are reserved!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!