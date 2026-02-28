Wisconsin Malayalee Association Inc

Hosted by

Wisconsin Malayalee Association Inc

About this event

Ladies Day Out’26 Members

210 Main St

Pewaukee, WI 53072, USA

Event Registration
$12

Discounted registration fee for Ladies’ Day Out.

Family Membership
$20

Registered members will receive special discounted rates for all events throughout 2026.

Validity: Membership is valid until December 2026.

Individual Membership
$10

Registered members will receive special discounted rates for all events throughout 2026.

Validity: Membership is valid until December 2026.

Student Membership
$8

Registered members will receive special discounted rates for all events throughout 2026.

Validity: Membership is valid until December 2026.

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