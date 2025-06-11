Ladies ERC Fall Retreat 2025

1550 Doubling Gap Rd

Newville, PA 17241, USA

Late Registration- After 8/21: Full Weekend Friday-Sunday
$145

Friday Dinner- Sunday Lunch

Late Registration- After 8/21: Part Time
$95

Friday Dinner- 5:30pm Saturday (Saturday dinner not included)

Late Registration- After 8/21:Saturday Only- Full Day
$85

Saturday Only- Full Day, Dinner plus evening activities

Late Registration- After 8/21: Saturday Partial Day
$65

Saturday 8:30-5:30pm no dinner or evening activities included

Late Reg- After 8/21: Age 14-17 Full Weekend Friday-Sunday
$95

Friday Dinner- Sunday Lunch

Optional Craft Activity
$10

Craft activity offered Saturday evening. $10 to cover the cost of materials.

Optional for Mountain View Suites Only: Linens
$8

Towels and Bedding in Mountain View Suites- Optional. $8/per person

Lodging- Mountain View Suite
$70

Mountain View suites priced at $35 per night.


PLEASE NOTE: This cost is per suite, not per person. We will contact you at a later date for the names of the ladies in your suite for room assignment purposes.


This option can only be added to a full weekend registration.

Lodging- Lakeside Cabin
$100

Lakeside cabins priced at $50 per night.


PLEASE NOTE: This cost is per cabin, not per person. We will contact you at a later date for the names of the ladies in your cabin for room assignment purposes.


This option can only be added to a full weekend registration.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!