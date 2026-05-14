Ladies First

This breathwork class is designed to help you slow down, reconnect with your body, and release the emotional weight you’ve been carrying.

We’ll begin with a guided meditation to help you settle into your body and create a sense of safety and grounding within yourself. From there, you’ll be led through an active breathwork experience designed to support emotional processing, nervous system release, and deeper connection to your body and emotions.

The class will close with a period of silent meditation and integration—allowing your body to soften, settle, and fully receive the relief, clarity, and calm created through the practice.

No experience is needed. Simply come as you are.