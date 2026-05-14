Ladies First

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About this event
This breathwork class is designed to help you slow down, reconnect with your body, and release the emotional weight you’ve been carrying.
We’ll begin with a guided meditation to help you settle into your body and create a sense of safety and grounding within yourself. From there, you’ll be led through an active breathwork experience designed to support emotional processing, nervous system release, and deeper connection to your body and emotions.
The class will close with a period of silent meditation and integration—allowing your body to soften, settle, and fully receive the relief, clarity, and calm created through the practice.
No experience is needed. Simply come as you are.
Sink into deep rest and gentle restoration through this Holy Fire Healing & Sound Bath experience. During this class, you’ll be guided through calming energy healing while immersed in the soothing vibrations of crystal singing bowls and other healing instruments. Together, these practices help quiet the mind, release stress, and create space for peace, clarity, and emotional renewal. No experience or materials are needed—just come as you are, get comfortable, and allow yourself to receive.
Mini Postpartum Planning Consultations- Get started on creating a postpartum plan with Carrie during this mini consultation.
Carrie will guide you through some of the highlights of a postpartum planning consultation and give you some things to think about and discuss with your partner.
Come learn more about CranioSacral Therapy (CST) through a gentle, educational demonstration. I’ll be sharing what CST feels like during sessions, and signs to look for at home to know if you or your little could benefit from CST.
For women, I commonly use CST to support concerns such as headaches, migraines, TMJ discomfort, and ear-related issues. For babies and children, CST is often used to support birth tension and stress, latch difficulties, tongue tie support, torticollis, plagiocephaly (head flattening), recurrent ear infections, mouth breathing, headaches, concussion recovery support, behavioral regulation, and nervous system regulation.
Stop by to learn more and feel how gentle hand placement and pressure is with craniosacral therapy. It's time to relax and regulate.
Human Design for Stress Management is a workshop designed to help women better understand how their unique energy impacts stress, burnout, decision-making, and daily capacity.
Whether you’re a business owner, working professional, caregiver, or balancing all of the above, this class will help you understand why traditional approaches to productivity and stress management don’t work the same for everyone.
Using your Human Design chart, you’ll learn your energy type and how to work with your body instead of constantly pushing against it. Together, we’ll explore practical ways to support your energy, create more sustainable routines, reduce overwhelm, and better understand your personal needs in both work and life.
This astrology class explores the deeply personal side of your chart - your home life, relationships, daily routines, emotional needs, and the environments that help you feel most like yourself.
Together, we’ll look at how astrology can offer insight into the way you nurture others, care for yourself, move through relationships, and create stability and fulfillment in everyday life.
Whether you’re feeling disconnected from yourself, craving more balance, or simply curious about how astrology applies to real life, this class will help you better understand your patterns, needs, and natural rhythms in a grounded and approachable way.
No prior knowledge of astrology is needed, just curiosity and a willingness to learn more about yourself.
Clients are invited to briefly share what is most present for them, and from there Tressa works intuitively to support the body in releasing energetic blocks that may be contributing to the imbalance. While this shorter session prioritizes immediate concerns, physical ailments or injuries can also begin to be addressed during this time.
These sessions are especially supportive for issues such as headaches, migraines, menstrual pain, stomachaches, sinus pressure, or sudden physical flare-ups.
Clients often report noticeable shifts quickly — such as reduced pain, a sense of lightness, or the body settling back into balance.
An introductory workshop for women who’ve always felt like they were operating on a different frequency - and are ready to find out why. We’ll explore what ADHD actually looks like in women, why it goes unrecognized for so long, and how understanding your brain is the first act of self-devotion.
Explore evidence-based, integrative approaches to women’s mental health in a relaxed and interactive discussion format. Topics may include stress, anxiety, sleep, mood, focus, supplements, nutrition, lifestyle medicine, and other practical tools that support overall wellbeing.
The conversation will be guided by audience questions and interests. Bring any questions you have about integrative mental health.
Join us for a deeply nurturing Reiki Healing experience designed to help you slow down, reconnect, and receive. In this gentle community setting, Reiki energy is shared collectively to support relaxation, emotional balance, nervous system regulation, and inner healing. We will take turns giving as a group and receiving--a powerful experience for all who step into this space. Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed, disconnected, or simply craving intentional time for yourself, this space is here to hold you.
Join us as Dr. Marysa explains how dry needling can unlock massive healing changes, not only in the muscular system, but in the nervous system. She'll show you how this treatment modality integrates into pelvic floor therapy and will be doing a live demonstration!
Join Michelle Warsing, Child and Family Therapist and Play Therapist at Roots Play Therapy, for family therapy activities in a group environment. We will do a family art activity together and engage in some playful co-regulation activities as well. Michelle will also offer some short teaching on feelings and emotional regulation. This session will be active and playful and hands-on. The whole family is welcome to attend – parent(s) and any age child(ren).
One ticket per family!
Join Occupational Therapist Shauna Fox-Hamilton, with RoOTed, for live demonstrations and samples of Myofascial Release (MFR) Therapy.
MFR is a safe, gentle, and effective hands on approach for all ages across the lifespan, supporting those dealing with chronic pain, nervous system regulation, mobility challenges, chronic stress, injury prevention and/or recovery and SO much more! Learn more about the fascial system, what MFR is, and a few practical ways to start caring for your fascia at home. Come ask questions, experience MFR firsthand, and discover how fascia impacts the way your body moves, feels, and heals.
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