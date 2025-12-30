Ladies Giving Back 2026

Hosted by
Join us for an exciting evening with yummy appetizers, decadent desserts, and a beautiful purpose.
This is not an event ticket.
Go All In - Sponsor a Title 1 Student
Raffle Ticket Value ($160)
50 Raffle Tickets
15 Tickets for 50/50 Cash Raffle
1 Bonus All In VIP Basket Raffle Ticket
Sponsor our evening and receive promotion for you or your business in our event marketing.
Children Impacted: 2+
Sponsor our evening and receive promotion in event marketing and on the night of the event. (This also includes one ticket to the event)
Children Impacted: 5+
Sponsor our evening and receive premier promotion the night of the event and in event marketing. (This also includes two tickets to the event)
Children Impacted: 10+
Only 2 Available: Feature sponsorship opportunity. Receive Spotlight Recognition the evening of the event and in event marketing. (This also includes 5 tickets to the event)
Children Impacted: 25+
