Ladies Giving Back 2026

10540 Browning Rd

Lithia, FL 33547, USA

General Admission
$50

Join us for an exciting evening with yummy appetizers, decadent desserts, and a beautiful purpose.

Pre-Purchase Raffle Bundle (Go All In)
$100

This is not an event ticket.


Go All In - Sponsor a Title 1 Student

Raffle Ticket Value ($160)

50 Raffle Tickets

15 Tickets for 50/50 Cash Raffle

1 Bonus All In VIP Basket Raffle Ticket

SPONSOR: Support
$125

Sponsor our evening and receive promotion for you or your business in our event marketing.

Children Impacted: 2+

SPONSOR: Silver
$250

Sponsor our evening and receive promotion in event marketing and on the night of the event. (This also includes one ticket to the event)


Children Impacted: 5+

SPONSOR: Gold
$1,000

Sponsor our evening and receive premier promotion the night of the event and in event marketing. (This also includes two tickets to the event)


Children Impacted: 10+

SPONSOR: Spotlight
$2,500

Only 2 Available: Feature sponsorship opportunity. Receive Spotlight Recognition the evening of the event and in event marketing. (This also includes 5 tickets to the event)


Children Impacted: 25+

Add a donation for Confidence & Leadership Foundation

$

