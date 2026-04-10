Hosted by

Confidence & Leadership Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Ladies Giving Back Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

10540 Browning Rd, Lithia, FL 33547, USA

Hydrafacial by Plant City Dermatology item
Hydrafacial by Plant City Dermatology
$95

Starting bid

Enjoy a Hydrofacial and skin consultation with Jennifer Abdoney valued at $175

1 Hour Photo shoot item
1 Hour Photo shoot
$75

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a 1 hour photo session with Memories Made by Us. Valid until 12/31/26. Valued at $200.

Girls & Boys Wih Confidence 1 Week Summer Camp Sessiom item
Girls & Boys Wih Confidence 1 Week Summer Camp Sessiom
$200

Starting bid

Your child will enjoy 1 week of Summer Camp at the Girls & Boys With Confidence center! Valued at $350

Desert Diamond Asscher Bezel Earrings item
Desert Diamond Asscher Bezel Earrings item
Desert Diamond Asscher Bezel Earrings
$100

Starting bid

Clean lines. Confident sparkle. Effortless polish.


This striking pair features 1 carat Asscher-cut Desert Diamonds, admired for their crisp, step-cut facets and refined, architectural brilliance. Desert Diamonds are high-quality simulated stones, designed to mirror the clarity and light of natural diamonds, with a durability rating of 8–8.5 on the Mohs hardness scale… making them well-suited for regular wear.


Each stone is set in a sleek bezel for a modern, secure finish. Crafted in .925 sterling silver and dipped in radiant white gold, these earrings offer a polished, versatile look that transitions seamlessly from day to evening.


A sophisticated statement with lasting shine.

Wine tasting for 20! By Total Wine item
Wine tasting for 20! By Total Wine
$150

Starting bid

Grab 19 friends and enjoy a day of wine tasting! Valued at $600

Taylor Swift Life of a Showgirl Framed Photo item
Taylor Swift Life of a Showgirl Framed Photo
$175

Starting bid

Swiftie Fans! Do not miss this gorgeous framed Life of a Showgirl piece! Valued at $250.00

4 Hour 360 Photo Booth Rental- Memories Made by Us item
4 Hour 360 Photo Booth Rental- Memories Made by Us
$175

Starting bid

Add a 360 Photo Booth from Memories Made by Us to your next party! Valued at $500

HandyVet Chick item
HandyVet Chick
$300

Starting bid

Got a home project in mind? Let Shannon Burke, the Handy Vet chick help you get it started! Valued at $1000

Boudoir Photo shoot -Captured by Destiny item
Boudoir Photo shoot -Captured by Destiny
$200

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a boudoir photo shoot by Destiny Lewis, Valued at $1200.00

3 Month Membership at Crossfit Sabal Park item
3 Month Membership at Crossfit Sabal Park
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 months of Crossfit! Valued at $650

7 Day Dumpster Rental-Dumpster Today item
7 Day Dumpster Rental-Dumpster Today
$200

Starting bid

Got a big project coming up? Then this Is for you! A 7 Day Dumpster rental! Valued at $500

Brady & Gronk with Super Bowl Ticket item
Brady & Gronk with Super Bowl Ticket
$175

Starting bid

For all those Buccs fans out there! Enjoy this beautiful framed photo of Tom Brady and Gronk celebrating their Super Bow LIV win! Valued at $250

Florida Gators Stadium Framed Photo item
Florida Gators Stadium Framed Photo
$175

Starting bid

Gators Fan? Alumni? Add this beautiful framed stadium photo to your collection! Valued at $250.00

Florida State Seminoles Stadium Framed Photo item
Florida State Seminoles Stadium Framed Photo
$175

Starting bid

Seminoles fans and alumni, this is for you! Add this beautiful framed stadium photo to your collection! Valued at $250.00

Johnny Cash & Elvis Framed Photo item
Johnny Cash & Elvis Framed Photo
$160

Starting bid

Enjoy this classic framed photo of 2 musical legends! Johnny Cash & Elvis Presley! Valued at $230.00

Beatles Framed Photo item
Beatles Framed Photo
$175

Starting bid

Add this great framed photo of the Beatles to your home theatre or office! Valued at $250.00

Tiger Woods & Michael Jordan Framed Golf Photo item
Tiger Woods & Michael Jordan Framed Golf Photo
$160

Starting bid

How cool is this framed photo of 2 of the greatest of all time? Tiger Woods & Michael Jordan enjoying a round of golf! Valued at $230.00

The Original 13 Laws of Golf item
The Original 13 Laws of Golf
$160

Starting bid

Golf lovers here’s one for you! Framed laws of golf! Valued at $230.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!