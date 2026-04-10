Ladies Giving Back Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a Hydrofacial and skin consultation with Jennifer Abdoney valued at $175
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a 1 hour photo session with Memories Made by Us. Valid until 12/31/26. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Your child will enjoy 1 week of Summer Camp at the Girls & Boys With Confidence center! Valued at $350
Starting bid
Clean lines. Confident sparkle. Effortless polish.
This striking pair features 1 carat Asscher-cut Desert Diamonds, admired for their crisp, step-cut facets and refined, architectural brilliance. Desert Diamonds are high-quality simulated stones, designed to mirror the clarity and light of natural diamonds, with a durability rating of 8–8.5 on the Mohs hardness scale… making them well-suited for regular wear.
Each stone is set in a sleek bezel for a modern, secure finish. Crafted in .925 sterling silver and dipped in radiant white gold, these earrings offer a polished, versatile look that transitions seamlessly from day to evening.
A sophisticated statement with lasting shine.
Starting bid
Grab 19 friends and enjoy a day of wine tasting! Valued at $600
Starting bid
Swiftie Fans! Do not miss this gorgeous framed Life of a Showgirl piece! Valued at $250.00
Starting bid
Add a 360 Photo Booth from Memories Made by Us to your next party! Valued at $500
Starting bid
Got a home project in mind? Let Shannon Burke, the Handy Vet chick help you get it started! Valued at $1000
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a boudoir photo shoot by Destiny Lewis, Valued at $1200.00
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 months of Crossfit! Valued at $650
Starting bid
Got a big project coming up? Then this Is for you! A 7 Day Dumpster rental! Valued at $500
Starting bid
For all those Buccs fans out there! Enjoy this beautiful framed photo of Tom Brady and Gronk celebrating their Super Bow LIV win! Valued at $250
Starting bid
Gators Fan? Alumni? Add this beautiful framed stadium photo to your collection! Valued at $250.00
Starting bid
Seminoles fans and alumni, this is for you! Add this beautiful framed stadium photo to your collection! Valued at $250.00
Starting bid
Enjoy this classic framed photo of 2 musical legends! Johnny Cash & Elvis Presley! Valued at $230.00
Starting bid
Add this great framed photo of the Beatles to your home theatre or office! Valued at $250.00
Starting bid
How cool is this framed photo of 2 of the greatest of all time? Tiger Woods & Michael Jordan enjoying a round of golf! Valued at $230.00
Starting bid
Golf lovers here’s one for you! Framed laws of golf! Valued at $230.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!