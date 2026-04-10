Ladies Giving Back Silent Auction 2026

Clean lines. Confident sparkle. Effortless polish.





This striking pair features 1 carat Asscher-cut Desert Diamonds, admired for their crisp, step-cut facets and refined, architectural brilliance. Desert Diamonds are high-quality simulated stones, designed to mirror the clarity and light of natural diamonds, with a durability rating of 8–8.5 on the Mohs hardness scale… making them well-suited for regular wear.





Each stone is set in a sleek bezel for a modern, secure finish. Crafted in .925 sterling silver and dipped in radiant white gold, these earrings offer a polished, versatile look that transitions seamlessly from day to evening.





A sophisticated statement with lasting shine.