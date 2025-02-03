Ladies in the News

1 table of 10, 1 full page ad in the event program, printed signage in the room at the event, printed signage at the table, printed acknowledgement in program book.We will need 10 names to be seated at this table in order to facilitate a smooth check in process.

1 table of 10, 1 full page ad in the event program, printed signage in the room at the event, printed signage at the table, printed acknowledgement in program book.We will need 10 names to be seated at this table in order to facilitate a smooth check in process.

More details...