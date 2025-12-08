Ladies in the News 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. If more than one ticket is purchased, please provide the name of each attendee.
Purchase of a table guarantees who will be seated at the table. We will need 10 names to be seated at this table in order to facilitate a smooth check in process
1 table of 10, 1 full page ad in the event program, printed signage in the room at the event, printed signage on the table and printed acknowledgement in the program book. We will need 10 names to be seated at this table in order to facilitate a smooth check in process.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!