Oklahoma Hospitality Club

Hosted by

Oklahoma Hospitality Club

About this event

Ladies in the News 2026

7000 NW Grand Blvd

Nichols Hills, OK 73116, USA

General Admission
$100

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. If more than one ticket is purchased, please provide the name of each attendee.

Table of 10
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase of a table guarantees who will be seated at the table. We will need 10 names to be seated at this table in order to facilitate a smooth check in process

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

1 table of 10, 1 full page ad in the event program, printed signage in the room at the event, printed signage on the table and printed acknowledgement in the program book. We will need 10 names to be seated at this table in order to facilitate a smooth check in process.

Add a donation for Oklahoma Hospitality Club

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