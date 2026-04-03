Hosted by

Oklahoma Hospitality Club

About this event

Sales closed

Ladies in the News 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

16304 Blue Mist Lane, Edmond, OK 73013, USA

Online #1 item
Online #1
$500

Starting bid

$1,500 Value


Naifeh Fine Jewelry

Mother of Pearl Starburst Necklace


Crafted in 14K yellow gold, this starburst necklace features a luminous mother of pearl center framed by a halo of sparkling diamonds suspended from a delicate cable chain. Effortlessly elegant, it catches the light with every movement, adding a soft, celestial glow to both everyday looks and special occasions.


14K Yellow Gold - Mother of Pearl

0.08twt Diamonds - 18" in length

Valerie Naifeh Cleaning Kit

WOLF Jewelry Travel Case

Online #2 item
Online #2
$250

Starting bid

$1,050 Value


Jason Aldean Concert

Two Premium Tickets

July 24, 2026


One Night Stay at The Colcord

Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse Gift Card

Online #3 item
Online #3
$500

Starting bid

PRICELESS


Shai Gilgeous Alexander

Signed & Framed Jersey

Online #4 item
Online #4
$250

Starting bid

$1,085 Value


Contour Oklahoma


6 Sessions of Evoke Skin Tightening Procedure


Kendra Scott Daphne Gold Necklace

Online #5 item
Online #5
$250

Starting bid

$1,200 Value


"Warrior" Original Signed Watercolor by Dennis Johnson


Recognized for his distinctive visual style and commitment to creative expression within the local arts community, Dennis Johnson's work often reflects a thoughtful blend of color, form, and texture, drawing inspiration from everyday life, regional influences, and contemporary artistic trends.

Online #6 item
Online #6
$300

Starting bid

PRICELESS


Shai Gilgeous Alexander Signed Hat


4 Simple Modern Thunder Tumblers


"Hope Wins" Viral Photo from Thunder Championship Parade Framed & Signed by SGA & Thunder Photographer Jimmy Do

Online #7 item
Online #7
$250

Starting bid

$1,065 Value


Restaurant Gift Cards from:


Castle Falls, 1492, Birdie's, Bellini's, Symmetry, Johnnie's, Pub W Memorial, The Crain, Nunu's, Good Egg Dining Group, Panera Bread, The Ranch Steakhouse

Online #8 item
Online #8
$200

Starting bid

PRICELESS


OU Legacy Heisman Football

Limited Edition 1 of 3000


Signed by:

Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford

Online #9 item
Online #9
$250

Starting bid

PRICELESS


KFOR VIP Tour


PF Changs Gift Card


Starbucks Gift Cards

Online #10 item
Online #10
$250

Starting bid

$1,400 Value


"San Francisco de Asis" Original Oil on Board by Rick McClure


An award-winning "Plein Air" painter and teacher, Rick McClure has been painting professionally for more than 40 years. Throughout his career he has enjoyed success with a variety of media including contemporary watercolor and large acrylic figurative works. However, his true passion is found in capturing both cityscape and landscape en plein aire. Many of his on location gems stand on their own while others form the basis for larger studio works, all of which sparkle with spontaneity.


www.rickmcclurefineart.com

#25 Home, Sweet Stylish Home item
#25 Home, Sweet Stylish Home
$100

Starting bid

Value $1,193

Silk Floral Arrangement by Barbra Case

Decorative Pillow

2 Bottles of Reisling with Stainless Wine Carrier

Kitchen Hand Towels

2 Outdoor Goblets

Honestly Margo “Artemis” Laundry Wash

J McLaughlin Natural Raffia Purse with Brown Leather

Diane Goldschmidt 8 x 10 Roller Skates and 5 x 7 Gold Toe Boots Paintings

Fresh by Brookshire’s Gift Card

#28 Unwind & UnCork item
#28 Unwind & UnCork
$100

Starting bid

Value $1,210

“Isn’t She Lovely” Acrylic Painting by Lana Lopez

Tony Foss Gift Certificate

2 Jeweled Bowtie Wine Glasses

Silver Oak 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon

Club Pilates Edmond 5 Free Classes & Grip Socks

Honestly Margo “Athena” Laundry Wash

Premier Physical Therapy Three 30-minute Cupping Treatment Sessions

Vera Bradley Smartphone Wristlet

#29 Artful Indulgence item
#29 Artful Indulgence
$100

Starting bid

Value $1,435

Maurine Love Original Embellished Signed Photo

Wood Garden Gift Certificate

The Oil Tree Gift Set

No Regrets Gift Certificate

Shoe Gallery Gift Certificate

Honestly Margo “Goddess” Laundry Wash

Metro Shoe Warehouse Tumbler & Gift Certificate

INIS Body Wash & Soap Products

Bebe’s Handcrafted Candle from Spain

Chico’s Necklace

The Ride Room 10-Ride Pack & 3 Personal Training Sessions

#30 Bites, Bling & Bliss item
#30 Bites, Bling & Bliss
$100

Starting bid

Value $1,135

Teresa Green Arbonne Gift Basket

Meddy’s Gift Certificate

Soup Soup Gift Certificate

What’s Cooking Gift Certificate

Café Kacao Gift Certificate

Kristi Self Oil Painting with Knife “Southern Charm”

Nails by Helen Gift Certificate

HTeaO Gift Certificate

Paper N More Paradise Soap & Lotion Caddy & 2 Gilded Guest Towels

Betsey Johnson Necklace

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