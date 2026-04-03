Ladies in the News 2026 Silent Auction

$1,400 Value





"San Francisco de Asis" Original Oil on Board by Rick McClure





An award-winning "Plein Air" painter and teacher, Rick McClure has been painting professionally for more than 40 years. Throughout his career he has enjoyed success with a variety of media including contemporary watercolor and large acrylic figurative works. However, his true passion is found in capturing both cityscape and landscape en plein aire. Many of his on location gems stand on their own while others form the basis for larger studio works, all of which sparkle with spontaneity.





www.rickmcclurefineart.com