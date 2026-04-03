Ladies in the News 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$1,500 Value
Naifeh Fine Jewelry
Mother of Pearl Starburst Necklace
Crafted in 14K yellow gold, this starburst necklace features a luminous mother of pearl center framed by a halo of sparkling diamonds suspended from a delicate cable chain. Effortlessly elegant, it catches the light with every movement, adding a soft, celestial glow to both everyday looks and special occasions.
14K Yellow Gold - Mother of Pearl
0.08twt Diamonds - 18" in length
Valerie Naifeh Cleaning Kit
WOLF Jewelry Travel Case
Starting bid
$1,050 Value
Jason Aldean Concert
Two Premium Tickets
July 24, 2026
One Night Stay at The Colcord
Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse Gift Card
Starting bid
PRICELESS
Shai Gilgeous Alexander
Signed & Framed Jersey
Starting bid
$1,085 Value
Contour Oklahoma
6 Sessions of Evoke Skin Tightening Procedure
Kendra Scott Daphne Gold Necklace
Starting bid
$1,200 Value
"Warrior" Original Signed Watercolor by Dennis Johnson
Recognized for his distinctive visual style and commitment to creative expression within the local arts community, Dennis Johnson's work often reflects a thoughtful blend of color, form, and texture, drawing inspiration from everyday life, regional influences, and contemporary artistic trends.
Starting bid
PRICELESS
Shai Gilgeous Alexander Signed Hat
4 Simple Modern Thunder Tumblers
"Hope Wins" Viral Photo from Thunder Championship Parade Framed & Signed by SGA & Thunder Photographer Jimmy Do
Starting bid
$1,065 Value
Restaurant Gift Cards from:
Castle Falls, 1492, Birdie's, Bellini's, Symmetry, Johnnie's, Pub W Memorial, The Crain, Nunu's, Good Egg Dining Group, Panera Bread, The Ranch Steakhouse
Starting bid
PRICELESS
OU Legacy Heisman Football
Limited Edition 1 of 3000
Signed by:
Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford
Starting bid
PRICELESS
KFOR VIP Tour
PF Changs Gift Card
Starbucks Gift Cards
Starting bid
$1,400 Value
"San Francisco de Asis" Original Oil on Board by Rick McClure
An award-winning "Plein Air" painter and teacher, Rick McClure has been painting professionally for more than 40 years. Throughout his career he has enjoyed success with a variety of media including contemporary watercolor and large acrylic figurative works. However, his true passion is found in capturing both cityscape and landscape en plein aire. Many of his on location gems stand on their own while others form the basis for larger studio works, all of which sparkle with spontaneity.
Starting bid
Value $1,193
Silk Floral Arrangement by Barbra Case
Decorative Pillow
2 Bottles of Reisling with Stainless Wine Carrier
Kitchen Hand Towels
2 Outdoor Goblets
Honestly Margo “Artemis” Laundry Wash
J McLaughlin Natural Raffia Purse with Brown Leather
Diane Goldschmidt 8 x 10 Roller Skates and 5 x 7 Gold Toe Boots Paintings
Fresh by Brookshire’s Gift Card
Starting bid
Value $1,210
“Isn’t She Lovely” Acrylic Painting by Lana Lopez
Tony Foss Gift Certificate
2 Jeweled Bowtie Wine Glasses
Silver Oak 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon
Club Pilates Edmond 5 Free Classes & Grip Socks
Honestly Margo “Athena” Laundry Wash
Premier Physical Therapy Three 30-minute Cupping Treatment Sessions
Vera Bradley Smartphone Wristlet
Starting bid
Value $1,435
Maurine Love Original Embellished Signed Photo
Wood Garden Gift Certificate
The Oil Tree Gift Set
No Regrets Gift Certificate
Shoe Gallery Gift Certificate
Honestly Margo “Goddess” Laundry Wash
Metro Shoe Warehouse Tumbler & Gift Certificate
INIS Body Wash & Soap Products
Bebe’s Handcrafted Candle from Spain
Chico’s Necklace
The Ride Room 10-Ride Pack & 3 Personal Training Sessions
Starting bid
Value $1,135
Teresa Green Arbonne Gift Basket
Meddy’s Gift Certificate
Soup Soup Gift Certificate
What’s Cooking Gift Certificate
Café Kacao Gift Certificate
Kristi Self Oil Painting with Knife “Southern Charm”
Nails by Helen Gift Certificate
HTeaO Gift Certificate
Paper N More Paradise Soap & Lotion Caddy & 2 Gilded Guest Towels
Betsey Johnson Necklace
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