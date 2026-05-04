Saint Hilary of Poitiers Church
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Saint Hilary of Poitiers Church

About this event

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Ladies Night Out

Pick-up location

920 Susquehanna Rd, Rydal, PA 19046, USA

SHS Kindergarten Class item
SHS Kindergarten Class
$50

Starting bid

Celebrate the joy and innocence of our Kindergarten Class of 2026 with this heartwarming, one-of-a-kind art piece. Lovingly signed by our youngest students, it’s filled with color, charm, and personality. A perfect keepsake, this special creation captures the beginning of their school journey and the spirit of our cherished parish, something you’ll treasure for years to come.

SHS Class of 2026 item
SHS Class of 2026
$50

Starting bid

Celebrate a special milestone with this one-of-a-kind art piece, beautifully signed by the Class of 2026. Bursting with color and meaning, it captures the spirit of our remarkable students and the heart of our beloved parish.

A perfect graduation keepsake, this piece is more than décor, it’s a lasting memory to cherish for years to come.

SHS 1st Grade Class item
SHS 1st Grade Class
$50

Starting bid

Celebrate the creativity and growth of our 1st Grade class with this vibrant, one-of-a-kind art piece. Each student has added their signature, making it a meaningful reflection of their hard work, imagination, and joyful spirit.

A perfect keepsake, this piece honors an important year of learning while celebrating our wonderful students and parish community, something to cherish for years to come.

SHS Pre-K item
SHS Pre-K
$50

Starting bid

Capture the sweetest beginnings with this adorable art piece signed by our Pre-K students. Filled with bright colors and little touches of personality, it reflects the joy, curiosity, and love that define our youngest learners. A truly special keepsake, this piece celebrates the start of their educational journey and the warmth of our parish community, perfect to treasure for years to come.

The Union League Golf Club value at $750 item
The Union League Golf Club value at $750
$400

Starting bid

Donated by the Guillard Family:

Golf and drinks for three at Union League Torresdale, which is a renovated 18- hole Donald Ross designed golf course that sprawls across the 150-acre grounds.

Contact Dan Gillard 610-306-0790 to schedule a tee time.

Address: 3801 Grant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114

2026 St. Joe's Prep Robotics Battle Bots Camp value $500 item
2026 St. Joe's Prep Robotics Battle Bots Camp value $500
$250

Starting bid

Join us for a week of battle bots robotics camp, directed by Theresa Hoffman, Director of Arts and Innovation Department and robotics coach. Students will start with building a Vex Robotics base model bot then make modifications throughout the week to improve their engineering skills. Robots will battle each other daily to determine best design. It is sure to be a fun week full of prizes, friendly competition, and skill building.

Boys and Girls in incoming grades 6th to 9th. From August 10-14 at 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Principal for a day item
Principal for a day item
Principal for a day
$200

Starting bid

This is your chance to fill Mrs. Fagan shoes for the day.

Contact Mrs. Fagan to schedule. This must be used no later than June 2026.

Graduation Package item
Graduation Package
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy reserved parking and front-row seats for St. Hilary's 2026 graduation exercises. Please contact Mrs. Fagan as soon as possible to ensure she knows who the winner is and a row is reserve for you.

Gym Teacher for a day item
Gym Teacher for a day
$200

Starting bid

This is a chance to fill in Ms. Healy's shoes. Your child will get a chance to be Gym Teacher for a day, helping lead the class, choose games and keep the fun rolling. Needs to be use no later than June 2026.

8th Grade Stepping Stone item
8th Grade Stepping Stone item
8th Grade Stepping Stone
$30

Starting bid

Celebrate the Class of 2026 with this beautiful commemorative stepping stone, lovingly signed by our graduating 8th grade students. A meaningful keepsake that captures the memories, friendships, and spirit of this special class, this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for a garden, patio, or display in your home. Bid to take home a lasting reminder of their journey and support our school community

1st Grade Cookie Jar item
1st Grade Cookie Jar item
1st Grade Cookie Jar item
1st Grade Cookie Jar
$30

Starting bid

This adorable cookie jar, signed by our First Grade students, is paired with the beloved children’s classic If You Give a Mouse a Cookie in miniature and a charming mouse cookie CD. A sweet and sentimental keepsake, this unique auction item is perfect for story lovers, collectors, and anyone who wants to treasure the memories of this special school year

5th Grade Grow in Faith Ceramic Pot item
5th Grade Grow in Faith Ceramic Pot item
5th Grade Grow in Faith Ceramic Pot item
5th Grade Grow in Faith Ceramic Pot
$20

Starting bid

Grow in Faith’ is a beautifully hand-painted ceramic pot created by our talented 5th Grade students, featuring delicate bees and butterflies that symbolize growth, hope, and transformation. This heartfelt keepsake is both meaningful and decorative, making it the perfect addition to any home or garden while celebrating the creativity and spirit of our students.”

4th Grade Pride Basket item
4th Grade Pride Basket item
4th Grade Pride Basket
$50

Starting bid

Show your school spirit with the ‘Fourth Grade Pride’ Basket! This special collection features a customized blanket showcasing the names of all the Fourth-Grade students, creating a one-of-a-kind keepsake to treasure for years to come. Paired with fun school spirit items, this basket is the perfect way to celebrate the memories, friendships, and pride of this amazing class!

Pre-K Hop Into Story Time item
Pre-K Hop Into Story Time item
Pre-K Hop Into Story Time item
Pre-K Hop Into Story Time
$75

Starting bid

Hop into story time with this adorable Pre-K auction basket! This charming collection includes a brand-new bookshelf filled with brand-new books autographed by the children in the Pre-K class, a cuddly stuffed frog, and a cozy frog throw blanket. Completing this heartfelt keepsake is a special framed artwork featuring the children’s thumbprints transformed into playful frogs. A perfect treasure for any family to cherish for years to come!

3rd Grade Garden Basket item
3rd Grade Garden Basket
$20

Starting bid

Get ready to grow something beautiful with this wonderful Third Grade gardening basket! Filled with gardening gloves, seeds, gardening tools, and a watering container, this basket has everything needed to start a fun gardening adventure. Perfect for plant lovers of all ages, this thoughtful collection celebrates growth, creativity, and the caring spirit of our Third Grade class!

Chickie's & Pete's Basket/Eagles Autograph Football item
Chickie's & Pete's Basket/Eagles Autograph Football item
Chickie's & Pete's Basket/Eagles Autograph Football
$200

Starting bid

Score big with this amazing basket generously donated by Chickie’s & Pete’s! This exciting package includes a $50 gift card, a football signed by Brandon Graham and Landon Dickerson of the Philadelphia Eagles, along with a variety of fun Chickie’s & Pete’s promotional items. Perfect for Eagles fans and sports lovers alike, this one-of-a-kind basket is sure to be a crowd favorite!

2nd Grade "Guess Who" game item
2nd Grade "Guess Who" game item
2nd Grade "Guess Who" game item
2nd Grade "Guess Who" game
$35

Starting bid

Get ready for family fun with this creative and one-of-a-kind Second Grade basket! Featuring a personalized version of the classic Guess Who? game with pictures of all the students in the class, this special keepsake is filled with laughter, memories, and school spirit. A truly unique treasure that celebrates the friendships and personalities of this wonderful Second Grade class!

6th Grade Flower Vase item
6th Grade Flower Vase
$20

Starting bid

Created with creativity and care, this beautiful vase is decorated with colorful flowers made from the fingerprints of our 6th Grade students. Each fingerprint blossom represents the unique spirit of the class, making this heartfelt piece a truly special keepsake. Perfect for displaying fresh flowers or as a decorative memory to treasure for years to come!

7th Grade Lights, Camera, Snacks! item
7th Grade Lights, Camera, Snacks!
$20

Starting bid

Lights, camera, snacks! This fun-filled wooden movie night box, prepared by our 7th Grade students, is packed with delicious movie treats including popcorn and candy for the ultimate cozy night in. Perfect for families, friends, or film lovers, this charming basket brings together sweet memories and movie magic in one special package!

Kindergarten "Thumbprint Canva" item
Kindergarten "Thumbprint Canva"
$35

Starting bid

The Thumbprint Canva is a heartfelt art piece lovingly created by our Kindergarten students. Featuring the students’ names woven into a beautiful design. Thoughtful and one-of-a-kind, it makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift or treasured decoration for any home.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!