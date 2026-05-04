Ladies Night Out

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Starting bid
Celebrate the joy and innocence of our Kindergarten Class of 2026 with this heartwarming, one-of-a-kind art piece. Lovingly signed by our youngest students, it’s filled with color, charm, and personality. A perfect keepsake, this special creation captures the beginning of their school journey and the spirit of our cherished parish, something you’ll treasure for years to come.
Starting bid
Celebrate a special milestone with this one-of-a-kind art piece, beautifully signed by the Class of 2026. Bursting with color and meaning, it captures the spirit of our remarkable students and the heart of our beloved parish.
A perfect graduation keepsake, this piece is more than décor, it’s a lasting memory to cherish for years to come.
Starting bid
Celebrate the creativity and growth of our 1st Grade class with this vibrant, one-of-a-kind art piece. Each student has added their signature, making it a meaningful reflection of their hard work, imagination, and joyful spirit.
A perfect keepsake, this piece honors an important year of learning while celebrating our wonderful students and parish community, something to cherish for years to come.
Starting bid
Capture the sweetest beginnings with this adorable art piece signed by our Pre-K students. Filled with bright colors and little touches of personality, it reflects the joy, curiosity, and love that define our youngest learners. A truly special keepsake, this piece celebrates the start of their educational journey and the warmth of our parish community, perfect to treasure for years to come.
Starting bid
Donated by the Guillard Family:
Golf and drinks for three at Union League Torresdale, which is a renovated 18- hole Donald Ross designed golf course that sprawls across the 150-acre grounds.
Contact Dan Gillard 610-306-0790 to schedule a tee time.
Starting bid
Join us for a week of battle bots robotics camp, directed by Theresa Hoffman, Director of Arts and Innovation Department and robotics coach. Students will start with building a Vex Robotics base model bot then make modifications throughout the week to improve their engineering skills. Robots will battle each other daily to determine best design. It is sure to be a fun week full of prizes, friendly competition, and skill building.
Boys and Girls in incoming grades 6th to 9th. From August 10-14 at 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Starting bid
This is your chance to fill Mrs. Fagan shoes for the day.
Contact Mrs. Fagan to schedule. This must be used no later than June 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy reserved parking and front-row seats for St. Hilary's 2026 graduation exercises. Please contact Mrs. Fagan as soon as possible to ensure she knows who the winner is and a row is reserve for you.
Starting bid
This is a chance to fill in Ms. Healy's shoes. Your child will get a chance to be Gym Teacher for a day, helping lead the class, choose games and keep the fun rolling. Needs to be use no later than June 2026.
Starting bid
Celebrate the Class of 2026 with this beautiful commemorative stepping stone, lovingly signed by our graduating 8th grade students. A meaningful keepsake that captures the memories, friendships, and spirit of this special class, this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for a garden, patio, or display in your home. Bid to take home a lasting reminder of their journey and support our school community
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This adorable cookie jar, signed by our First Grade students, is paired with the beloved children’s classic If You Give a Mouse a Cookie in miniature and a charming mouse cookie CD. A sweet and sentimental keepsake, this unique auction item is perfect for story lovers, collectors, and anyone who wants to treasure the memories of this special school year
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Grow in Faith’ is a beautifully hand-painted ceramic pot created by our talented 5th Grade students, featuring delicate bees and butterflies that symbolize growth, hope, and transformation. This heartfelt keepsake is both meaningful and decorative, making it the perfect addition to any home or garden while celebrating the creativity and spirit of our students.”
Starting bid
Show your school spirit with the ‘Fourth Grade Pride’ Basket! This special collection features a customized blanket showcasing the names of all the Fourth-Grade students, creating a one-of-a-kind keepsake to treasure for years to come. Paired with fun school spirit items, this basket is the perfect way to celebrate the memories, friendships, and pride of this amazing class!
Starting bid
Hop into story time with this adorable Pre-K auction basket! This charming collection includes a brand-new bookshelf filled with brand-new books autographed by the children in the Pre-K class, a cuddly stuffed frog, and a cozy frog throw blanket. Completing this heartfelt keepsake is a special framed artwork featuring the children’s thumbprints transformed into playful frogs. A perfect treasure for any family to cherish for years to come!
Starting bid
Get ready to grow something beautiful with this wonderful Third Grade gardening basket! Filled with gardening gloves, seeds, gardening tools, and a watering container, this basket has everything needed to start a fun gardening adventure. Perfect for plant lovers of all ages, this thoughtful collection celebrates growth, creativity, and the caring spirit of our Third Grade class!
Starting bid
Score big with this amazing basket generously donated by Chickie’s & Pete’s! This exciting package includes a $50 gift card, a football signed by Brandon Graham and Landon Dickerson of the Philadelphia Eagles, along with a variety of fun Chickie’s & Pete’s promotional items. Perfect for Eagles fans and sports lovers alike, this one-of-a-kind basket is sure to be a crowd favorite!
Starting bid
Get ready for family fun with this creative and one-of-a-kind Second Grade basket! Featuring a personalized version of the classic Guess Who? game with pictures of all the students in the class, this special keepsake is filled with laughter, memories, and school spirit. A truly unique treasure that celebrates the friendships and personalities of this wonderful Second Grade class!
Starting bid
Created with creativity and care, this beautiful vase is decorated with colorful flowers made from the fingerprints of our 6th Grade students. Each fingerprint blossom represents the unique spirit of the class, making this heartfelt piece a truly special keepsake. Perfect for displaying fresh flowers or as a decorative memory to treasure for years to come!
Starting bid
Lights, camera, snacks! This fun-filled wooden movie night box, prepared by our 7th Grade students, is packed with delicious movie treats including popcorn and candy for the ultimate cozy night in. Perfect for families, friends, or film lovers, this charming basket brings together sweet memories and movie magic in one special package!
Starting bid
The Thumbprint Canva is a heartfelt art piece lovingly created by our Kindergarten students. Featuring the students’ names woven into a beautiful design. Thoughtful and one-of-a-kind, it makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift or treasured decoration for any home.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!