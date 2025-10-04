Ladies Night Out

Paterson, NJ 07503, USA
You're Invited to Ladies Night!
🌴 Step into the Island Spirit! 🌴
Join us for a tropical night filled with flavors, laughs, and fun!
Date: Saturday, October 25th
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Bora Bora Smoothie Café
Address: 466 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07503
Come and enjoy a delightful evening with friends, delicious drinks, and great company!
$10.00 to reserve your spot. If you attend, it will be applied towards your drinks. If you don’t show up, there are no refunds.
