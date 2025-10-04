eventClosed

Ladies Night Out

966 Main St

Paterson, NJ 07503, USA

General admission
$15

You're Invited to Ladies Night!


🌴 Step into the Island Spirit! 🌴


Join us for a tropical night filled with flavors, laughs, and fun!


Date: Saturday, October 25th

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Bora Bora Smoothie Café

Address: 466 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07503


Come and enjoy a delightful evening with friends, delicious drinks, and great company!


$10.00 to reserve your spot. If you attend, it will be applied towards your drinks. If you don’t show up, there are no refunds.

