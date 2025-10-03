Ladies Night out Christmas Party 2025

1 General Admission:
Ladies Night Out Christmas Party
Dinner, Dancing, Raffles, Self Stations and more
10 tickets General Admission
1 Bottle of Champagne
Ladies Night Out Christmas Party
Dinner, Dancing, Raffles, Self Stations and more
Great Group Rate!! if you want to share a table with your friends this is the best deal!
Pre-Sale Champagne bottle
. $30.00 at the event
Any Drink in Our Signature Ladies Night Out Christmas Ornament. $10.00
Great Deal! The Ornaments are so cute!
Pre-Sale Drink Ticket $5.00
$10.00 at the event
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing