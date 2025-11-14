Ladies Night Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Showcase your business and your support of Uplifting Women by becoming a Platinum Name Sponsor.
-Premier logo placement on all signage & event programing
-Speaking opportunity during event welcome
-5 social media or email blasts
-On-site promotional opportunity
-VIP Seating for 12
Showcase your business and your support of Uplifting Women
-Prominent logo placement on all signage & event programing
-3 social media or email blasts
-On-site promotional opportunity
-VIP Seating for 8
Showcase your business and your support of Uplifting Women
-Logo or name placement on signage & programing
-2 social media posts
-On-site presence on sponsor table
-Seating for 4
Sponsor one of our fun and engaging raffle games!
Our guests love the unique games and prizes we offer making this a great high-visibility option to support our fundraising event while showcasing your business.
-Logo or name placement on signage & programing
-2 social media posts
-On-site presence on sponsor table
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!