Hosted by

Uplifting Women

About this event

Ladies Night Sponsorship

Uplift Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Showcase your business and your support of Uplifting Women by becoming a Platinum Name Sponsor.


-Premier logo placement on all signage & event programing

-Speaking opportunity during event welcome

-5 social media or email blasts

-On-site promotional opportunity

-VIP Seating for 12

Inspire Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Showcase your business and your support of Uplifting Women


-Prominent logo placement on all signage & event programing

-3 social media or email blasts

-On-site promotional opportunity

-VIP Seating for 8

Elevate Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Showcase your business and your support of Uplifting Women


-Logo or name placement on signage & programing

-2 social media posts

-On-site presence on sponsor table

-Seating for 4

Game Sponsor
$500

Sponsor one of our fun and engaging raffle games!


Our guests love the unique games and prizes we offer making this a great high-visibility option to support our fundraising event while showcasing your business.


-Logo or name placement on signage & programing

-2 social media posts

-On-site presence on sponsor table

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!