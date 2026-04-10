Ladies of Las Vegas Inc

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Ladies of Las Vegas Inc

About the memberships

Ladies of Las Vegas Membership

Power Entrepreneur
$279

Valid until June 10, 2027

For business owners, founders, and entrepreneurs ready to grow visibility and impact.

• Professional Headshot

• Members Only Community

• Business Directory Listing

• Referral Program

• Networking, wellness & business events

Power Professional
$199

Valid until June 10, 2027

For career-driven women focused on growth, leadership, and connection.

• Professional Headshot

• Members Only Community

• Resume & Cover Letter Support

• Professional Directory Listing

• Networking, wellness & leadership events

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