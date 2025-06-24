Ladies of Omega Application Fee

One-Time Application Fee The one-time, non-refundable $20 application fee helps support the care and time we put into welcoming new members into Ladies of Omega with intention and love. Once approved, $10 of your fee will be applied toward your first month’s membership—a small way we honor your first step into our sisterhood. This contribution allows us to thoughtfully review each application and uphold the values that make our community so special. Together, we continue to grow a sacred space of connection, purpose, and service—Bound by Friendship, Driven by Service.

One-Time Application Fee The one-time, non-refundable $20 application fee helps support the care and time we put into welcoming new members into Ladies of Omega with intention and love. Once approved, $10 of your fee will be applied toward your first month’s membership—a small way we honor your first step into our sisterhood. This contribution allows us to thoughtfully review each application and uphold the values that make our community so special. Together, we continue to grow a sacred space of connection, purpose, and service—Bound by Friendship, Driven by Service.

More details...