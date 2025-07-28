Ladies Of The Empire

Hosted by

Ladies Of The Empire

About this event

Ladies of the Empire Annual Fundraising Mixer

Santa Clara Marriott 2700 Mission College Blvd

Santa Clara, CA 95054, USA

General Admission
$110

Includes dinner

Skip the Huddle Pass
$300

Grab this exclusive all-access ticket and breeze past the photo booth line like a VIP. Full admission included—don’t miss your chance to skip the wait in style!

Raffle Tickets in Advance
$100

Have 12 raffle tickets waiting for you when you check in!

VIP Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

Includes 9 tickets, secures a player at your table, recongition and appreciation on promotions.

** For VIP Sponsor Guests Only ** Skip the Huddle Pass
$200

This exclusive pass enables you to breeze past the photo booth line like a VIP.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!