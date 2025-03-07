Ladies on Fire for Christ 2025 Naomi & Ruth Brunch!

Admission for One - Calling! Naomi and Ruths, Sister Sisters, Mother Daughters or grab another Lady. Join Us! You don't want to miss this Brunch! You can expect Powerful Prayer, Praise & Worship as well as, Anointed Speakers that will leave you feeling EMPOWERED and READY to Soar into your Destiny and Purpose. Come fellowship with other Ladies in Christ. LIMITED SEATING!

Admission for One - Calling! Naomi and Ruths, Sister Sisters, Mother Daughters or grab another Lady. Join Us! You don't want to miss this Brunch! You can expect Powerful Prayer, Praise & Worship as well as, Anointed Speakers that will leave you feeling EMPOWERED and READY to Soar into your Destiny and Purpose. Come fellowship with other Ladies in Christ. LIMITED SEATING!

seeMoreDetailsMobile