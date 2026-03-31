Ladies R&B Brunch

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About this event
Includes event entry and a brunch buffet. Enjoy throwback R&B, sing-along moments, and a vibrant atmosphere filled with good music and good vibes.
Tickets are non-refundable.
Includes four event tickets and brunch buffet for each guest, plus a reserved table for your group. VIP guests will also receive themed swag and added touches to enhance your brunch experience.
Tickets are non-refundable.
$
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