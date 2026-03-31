Positive Street Art

Hosted by

Positive Street Art

About this event

Ladies R&B Brunch

112 W Pearl St

Nashua, NH 03060, USA

General Admission
$40

Includes event entry and a brunch buffet. Enjoy throwback R&B, sing-along moments, and a vibrant atmosphere filled with good music and good vibes.


Tickets are non-refundable.

VIP Table for 4
$220
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four event tickets and brunch buffet for each guest, plus a reserved table for your group. VIP guests will also receive themed swag and added touches to enhance your brunch experience.


Tickets are non-refundable.

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