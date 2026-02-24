Pirates Cove Billfish Tournaments

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Pirates Cove Billfish Tournaments

About this event

Lady Artist of the Year

Pick-up location

3000 Sailfish Dr, Manteo, NC 27954, USA

Original Art
$50

Starting bid

This isn't just a painting; it’s the energy of the docks in a frame! Custom-created by Jackie Koenig specifically for our 2026 raffle, this 24x24 original perfectly captures the vibrant, "all-in" spirit that makes the Alice Kelly so legendary. Finished in a professional wood floater frame, this $1,200 masterpiece is the ultimate way to bring the tournament home with you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!