Lady Blues 12u - Fundraising Raffle 2025

Lessons with Coach Anthony Cappelletti & Howies Basket
$10

2- 30 minute lessons with Anthony Cappelletti, Head Coach of DeSmet (current state champions) & HockeyTape & stick wax

retail value $325.00

True Fusion STL
$10

2 - one month memberships

2- yoga mat towels

2- body rollers

2-water bottles

1- neck fan

retail value $505

Wine basket
$5

4 wine glasses

Bath & Body candle

Haloween themed dish towel

Beverino 1.5 liter bottle wine - Ponte Winery

Retail value $150

Chick-fil-A & Starbucks basket
$5

Chick-fil-A thermal cup & coffee mug, gift coupons for various food items at Chick-fil- a, Starbucks gift cards $100, pack of iced coffee, starbucks thermal cup with straw

retail value $200

RFA skin hydration set and Filler
$10

skin hydration set & syringe of filler

retail value $1050

Halloween Fun for over 21
$5

Halloween themed basket with mini alcohol bottles and scratcher tickets


retail value $50

Spa glow up
$5

Sweet Mia natural nail gift card - $50

Fizz facial Bar - 1 classic facial with lip, eye and face mask


retail value $110

Blues vs Canucks
$10

Blues vs Canucks October 30, 2025

section 110, row N, seats 10 & 11

retail value $250

Blues vs Predators
$10

Blues vs Predators Dec 27, 2025

section 110, row N, seats 10 & 11

retail value $250

Booze Basket
$5

Bottle of the following:

Bombay, Gentleman's Jack, Knob Creek, Captain Morgan, Coastal Creek Peanut Butter whiskey, Jack Daniels

retail $250

Summer Sports Basket
$5

Basket ball

Neck fan

Thermal cups - 2

Retail $75

Bogg Bag with accessories
$5

Bogg Bag with Bogg brrr, bogg bevy, hat and glove set and Blues Sweatshirt size small

Retail value $175

Kendra Scott necklace and earring set
$5

Small pink heart shaped necklace with heart shaped earrings.

Retail Value $100

