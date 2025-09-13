Lady Blues 12u - Fundraising Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
2- 30 minute lessons with Anthony Cappelletti, Head Coach of DeSmet (current state champions) & HockeyTape & stick wax
retail value $325.00
2 - one month memberships
2- yoga mat towels
2- body rollers
2-water bottles
1- neck fan
retail value $505
4 wine glasses
Bath & Body candle
Haloween themed dish towel
Beverino 1.5 liter bottle wine - Ponte Winery
Retail value $150
Chick-fil-A thermal cup & coffee mug, gift coupons for various food items at Chick-fil- a, Starbucks gift cards $100, pack of iced coffee, starbucks thermal cup with straw
retail value $200
skin hydration set & syringe of filler
retail value $1050
Halloween themed basket with mini alcohol bottles and scratcher tickets
retail value $50
Sweet Mia natural nail gift card - $50
Fizz facial Bar - 1 classic facial with lip, eye and face mask
retail value $110
Blues vs Canucks October 30, 2025
section 110, row N, seats 10 & 11
retail value $250
Blues vs Predators Dec 27, 2025
section 110, row N, seats 10 & 11
retail value $250
Bottle of the following:
Bombay, Gentleman's Jack, Knob Creek, Captain Morgan, Coastal Creek Peanut Butter whiskey, Jack Daniels
retail $250
Basket ball
Neck fan
Thermal cups - 2
Retail $75
Bogg Bag with Bogg brrr, bogg bevy, hat and glove set and Blues Sweatshirt size small
Retail value $175
Small pink heart shaped necklace with heart shaped earrings.
Retail Value $100
