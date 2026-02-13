Liberty Rugby Club

Offered by

Liberty Rugby Club

About the memberships

Fools Fest 2026-Lady Liberty Tour Dues

FULL Tour Dues for Lady liberty-Fools Fest 2026
$175

No expiration

This covers full tour dues for 1 player

DOWN Payment of Lady Liberty Tour Dues-Due 3/15/26
$75

No expiration

This covers the down payment towards the tour dues of $175

Final Payment (if down payment previously made)
$100

No expiration

$100 payment towards full tour, Dues of $175 per player

Payment towards Tour Dues Lady Liberty
$75

No expiration

$75 payment towards full tour, Dues of $175 per player.

Payment Towards Tour Dues
$50

No expiration

$50 payment towards full tour, Dues of $175 per player

Payment towards Tour Dues
$25

No expiration

$25 payment towards full tour Dues of $175 per player

DONATE to help cover tour costs of players in need
Pay what you can

No expiration

$175 full cost of Tour dues per Athlete


Any amount helps cover tour costs for our talented youth athletes!

No player is ever left behind due to financial restraints, so please consider donating!

Add a donation for Liberty Rugby Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!