Lady Locavores 2026

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About this event
Includes all food and drinks.
Includes two VIP tickets:
- VIP's are invited to the award ceremony from 2-3 pm.
- All food and drinks
- Name recognition in event materials
Includes two VIP tickets plus two additional tickets for a women farmer to attend the event for free
- VIP's are invited to the award ceremony from 2-3 pm
- All food and drinks
- Name recognition in event materials
CFM Queen Bees can invite a friend for free! Includes two VIP tickets
- VIP's are invited to the award ceremony from 2-3 pm
- All food and drinks
$
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