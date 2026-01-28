Community Farmers Markets Inc

Hosted by

Community Farmers Markets Inc

About this event

Lady Locavores 2026

1039 Grant St SE

Atlanta, GA 30315, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes all food and drinks.

Host Committee
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two VIP tickets:

- VIP's are invited to the award ceremony from 2-3 pm.

- All food and drinks

- Name recognition in event materials

Farmer Host
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two VIP tickets plus two additional tickets for a women farmer to attend the event for free

- VIP's are invited to the award ceremony from 2-3 pm

- All food and drinks

- Name recognition in event materials

CFM Queen Bee BOGO
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

CFM Queen Bees can invite a friend for free! Includes two VIP tickets

- VIP's are invited to the award ceremony from 2-3 pm

- All food and drinks

Add a donation for Community Farmers Markets Inc

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