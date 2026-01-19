Lady Loved Her Hats Award and Recognition Brunch

Hosted by
Our General Admission ticket offers you the freedom to immerse yourself in the festivities at your own pace. As a General Admission guest, you'll have access to unreserved tables, allowing you to choose your preferred spot to enjoy the event's enchanting atmosphere. In addition to an unforgettable experience, your ticket includes a delectable spread of culinary delights. Delight your taste buds with a brunch that harmoniously blends flavors, ensuring a satisfying and enjoyable gastronomic journey throughout the event.
Secure your Table Reservation for a truly refined and personalized experience at Lady Loved Her Hats. With this reservation, you and your nine guests will enjoy the luxury of a reserved table, ensuring prime seating in the elegant surroundings of Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Covington. Each Table Reservation includes a carefully curated culinary experience, with sumptuous food offerings for each of your guests. Indulge in a delectable brunch while taking in the fashion, recognition, and community spirit that define this extraordinary event.
Become a Lavender Sponsor and showcase your commitment to community excellence and empowerment while gaining premium visibility at our elegant Lady Loved Our Hats event.
Sponsorship Includes:
Prominent Logo Placement: Your logo will be prominently featured on all promotional materials, including event flyers, programs, and social media platforms, ensuring maximum visibility.
Podium Recognition: Be recognized during the event as a valued Lavender Sponsor, with a special mention from the podium.
Press Release Acknowledgment: Your support will be highlighted in all event-related press releases, showcasing your contribution to the broader community.
4 Complimentary Event Tickets: Enjoy the festivities with three guests as you indulge in a delightful brunch and elegant program.
Reserved Seating: Secure premier seating to fully enjoy the event’s celebration of community trailblazers.
This sponsorship level provides an exceptional opportunity to align your organization with a cause that uplifts and celebrates the trailblazers of Rockdale and Newton counties. Join us in creating a memorable day while promoting your brand in an impactful way. Please email your high-resolution logo and artwork (PDF, JPEG, or PNG) to
[email protected] by February 20, 2026.
Show your support for community celebration and empowerment by becoming an Amethyst Sponsor at Lady Loved Our Hats. This sponsorship level offers meaningful recognition and visibility while contributing to the success of this elegant event.
Sponsorship Includes:
Logo Placement: Your logo will be included on event promotional materials, including flyers, programs, and social media posts, providing valuable exposure.
Podium Recognition: Receive a special mention during the event as an esteemed Amethyst Sponsor.
2 Complimentary Event Tickets: Enjoy the event with a guest, complete with a delightful brunch and the opportunity to celebrate community trailblazers.
The Amethyst Sponsorship is a wonderful way to connect with the community and show your support for recognizing and honoring those who make a difference in Rockdale and Newton counties. Please email your high-resolution logo and artwork (PDF, JPEG, or PNG) to
[email protected] by February 20, 2026.
Support the elegance and community spirit of Lady Loved Our Hats by becoming a Lilac Sponsor. This sponsorship level provides an opportunity to showcase your commitment to the event and the trailblazers of Rockdale and Newton counties.
Sponsorship Includes:
Logo Placement: Your logo will be featured on event promotional materials, including flyers and social media posts, giving your brand visibility within the community.
1 Complimentary Event Ticket: Join us for the event and enjoy a delightful brunch while celebrating the accomplishments of our community’s trailblazers.
The Lilac Sponsorship is a meaningful way to be part of this special day and support the NCNW Rockdale-Newton Section’s mission. Please email your high-resolution logo and artwork (PDF, JPEG, or PNG) to
[email protected] by February 20, 2026.
Join us at the Lady Loved Her Hats Event on March 14, 2026, and showcase your business or organization to an engaged and stylish audience! This vendor opportunity is perfect for entrepreneurs, brands, and community organizations looking to connect, promote, and sell.
Each Vendor Space Ticket ($100) includes:
Please note: Vendors are responsible for bringing all additional materials needed for their display, including table coverings, signage, products, promotional materials, and any electrical needs (if applicable).
Spaces are limited, so secure your spot early and be part of this elegant and empowering event!
OPTION for if your Vendor Space requires electricity
