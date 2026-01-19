Lady Loved Her Hats Award and Recognition Brunch

Join us at the Lady Loved Her Hats Event on March 14, 2026, and showcase your business or organization to an engaged and stylish audience! This vendor opportunity is perfect for entrepreneurs, brands, and community organizations looking to connect, promote, and sell.

Each Vendor Space Ticket ($100) includes:

One Vendor Table/ One Chair

Please note: Vendors are responsible for bringing all additional materials needed for their display, including table coverings, signage, products, promotional materials, and any electrical needs (if applicable).

Spaces are limited, so secure your spot early and be part of this elegant and empowering event!