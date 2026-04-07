Lady Raiders Elite Girls Flag Football Travel Program

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Lady Raiders Elite Girls Flag Football Travel Program

Lady Raiders Elite Girls Flag Football "Weekend Get Away" Raffle

One chance of winning
$10

Raffle Package Details

  • 2-night stay for two guests
  • $400 spa credit (usable at the full-service spa)
  • Access to:
    • Winery and wine tasting experiences
    • On-site restaurants and dining
    • Golf course (optional, additional cost)
    • Fitness center and resort amenities
    • Luxury weekend getaway just outside Atlanta.”
    • “Perfect for couples, relaxation, or celebration.”
    • “Spa + wine experience in one trip”
    • “Over $1,000+ value experience”

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