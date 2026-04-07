Hosted by
Lady Raiders Elite Girls Flag Football Travel Program
Lady Raiders Elite Girls Flag Football "Weekend Get Away" Raffle
One chance of winning
$10
Raffle Package Details
2-night stay for two guests
$400 spa credit
(usable at the full-service spa)
Access to:
Winery and wine tasting experiences
On-site restaurants and dining
Golf course (optional, additional cost)
Fitness center and resort amenities
Luxury weekend getaway just outside Atlanta.”
“Perfect for couples, relaxation, or celebration.”
“Spa + wine experience in one trip”
“Over $1,000+ value experience”
Raffle Package Details
2-night stay for two guests
$400 spa credit
(usable at the full-service spa)
Access to:
Winery and wine tasting experiences
On-site restaurants and dining
Golf course (optional, additional cost)
Fitness center and resort amenities
Luxury weekend getaway just outside Atlanta.”
“Perfect for couples, relaxation, or celebration.”
“Spa + wine experience in one trip”
“Over $1,000+ value experience”
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