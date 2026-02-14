Lady Success Girl Basketball Car Wash

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About this event
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Support Cali as she competes at the varsity level and prepares for the next level.
Help Genaria continue building her game and representing LSE with pride.
Support Shyanna as she grows her skills and confidence this season.
Help Demitria elevate her game and compete at a high level.
Support Sophia as she develops into a strong leader on and off the court.
Help Afayaa continue sharpening her skills and competing with confidence.
Support Melanie as she builds her foundation for high school basketball
Support Arianna as she continues developing her basketball IQ and skills.
Help Samiya compete, grow, and build confidence through basketball.
Support Camila as she builds her foundation and love for the game.
Help Krissy continue developing her skills and leadership.
Support Adiva as she builds her foundation and love for the game.
Support Myah as she competes at the varsity level and prepares for the next level.
Support Haylyn as she continues developing her basketball IQ and skills.
Support Molly as she builds her foundation and love for the game.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!