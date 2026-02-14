Leaving A Legacy Foundation LLC
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Leaving A Legacy Foundation LLC

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Leaving A Legacy Foundation LLC

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Lady Success Girl Basketball Car Wash

1821 S State Rd 7

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317, USA

Add a donation for Leaving A Legacy Foundation LLC

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Cali Caraway #4
$20

Support Cali as she competes at the varsity level and prepares for the next level.


Genaria Griffin #3
$20

Help Genaria continue building her game and representing LSE with pride.


Shyanne Scott #1
$20

Support Shyanna as she grows her skills and confidence this season.


Dimitria Serdenes #10
$20

Help Demitria elevate her game and compete at a high level.


Sophia Isidro #2
$20

Support Sophia as she develops into a strong leader on and off the court.


Afayaa London #12
$20

Help Afayaa continue sharpening her skills and competing with confidence.


Melanie Doctor #17
$20

Support Melanie as she builds her foundation for high school basketball


Arianna Guerrero #7
$20

Support Arianna as she continues developing her basketball IQ and skills.


Samiya Hanna #5
$20

Help Samiya compete, grow, and build confidence through basketball.


Camila Albano #8
$20

Support Camila as she builds her foundation and love for the game.


Krissy Baptiste #31
$20

Help Krissy continue developing her skills and leadership.


Adiva Rackley #9
$20

Support Adiva as she builds her foundation and love for the game.

Myah Ray #0
$20

Support Myah as she competes at the varsity level and prepares for the next level.

Haylyn Solomon #24
$20

Support Haylyn as she continues developing her basketball IQ and skills.

Molly Nesselroth #32
$20

Support Molly as she builds her foundation and love for the game.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!