Lady Success Girls Basketball Raffle Fundraiser

About this raffle
Help me reach my goals this season and represent my team the right way. Thank you for your support
I’m working hard every day to get better. Your support means everything to me
This season means a lot to me. Thank you for helping me continue my journey
I’m committed to growing as a player and a person. Thank you for supporting me
Your support helps me compete at a higher level. I appreciate you
I’m focused on getting better and helping my team succeed. Thank you for your support.
Im working toward something bigger. Thank you for believing in me.
I’m building confidence and working hard for my team. Thank you for supporting me
I’m chasing improvement every day. Thank you for believing in me.
Every rep counts for me this season. Thank you for being part of my journey.
I’m focused on getting better and helping my team succeed. Thank you for your support.
Im working toward something bigger. Thank you for believing in me.
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