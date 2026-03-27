Leaving A Legacy Foundation LLC

Hosted by

Leaving A Legacy Foundation LLC

About this raffle

Lady Success Girls Basketball Raffle Fundraiser

Krissy #31
$15

Help me reach my goals this season and represent my team the right way. Thank you for your support

Camila #8
$15

I’m working hard every day to get better. Your support means everything to me



Samiya #5
$15

This season means a lot to me. Thank you for helping me continue my journey


Arianna #7
$15

I’m committed to growing as a player and a person. Thank you for supporting me



Afayaa #12
$15

Your support helps me compete at a higher level. I appreciate you



Sophia #2
$15

I’m focused on getting better and helping my team succeed. Thank you for your support.



Mailanie #17
$15

Im working toward something bigger. Thank you for believing in me.



Myah #0
$15

I’m building confidence and working hard for my team. Thank you for supporting me



Genaria #3
$15

I’m chasing improvement every day. Thank you for believing in me.



Dimitria #10
$15

Every rep counts for me this season. Thank you for being part of my journey.



Traliyah #1
$15

I’m focused on getting better and helping my team succeed. Thank you for your support.



Emma #15
$15

Im working toward something bigger. Thank you for believing in me.

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