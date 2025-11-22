Lady Thunderbirds Holiday Auction

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Starting bid
This unique handcrafted centerpiece is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks, shaped into a modern triangular tree design and securely mounted on a regulation puck. Soft, battery-powered LED lights are wrapped throughout, giving it a warm, eye-catching glow. Perfect as a table centerpiece, shelf décor, or a standout accent for any hockey lover’s home. A one-of-a-kind piece that brings the spirit of the game into any space!
Starting bid
This unique handcrafted centerpiece is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks, shaped into a modern triangular tree design and securely mounted on a regulation puck. Soft, battery-powered LED lights are wrapped throughout, giving it a warm, eye-catching glow. Perfect as a table centerpiece, shelf décor, or a standout accent for any hockey lover’s home. A one-of-a-kind piece that brings the spirit of the game into any space!
Starting bid
This unique handcrafted centerpiece is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks, shaped into a modern triangular tree design and securely mounted on a regulation puck. Soft, battery-powered LED lights are wrapped throughout, giving it a warm, eye-catching glow. Perfect as a table centerpiece, shelf décor, or a standout accent for any hockey lover’s home. A one-of-a-kind piece that brings the spirit of the game into any space!
Starting bid
This unique handcrafted centerpiece is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks, shaped into a modern triangular tree design and securely mounted on a regulation puck. Soft, battery-powered LED lights are wrapped throughout, giving it a warm, eye-catching glow. Perfect as a table centerpiece, shelf décor, or a standout accent for any hockey lover’s home. A one-of-a-kind piece that brings the spirit of the game into any space!
Starting bid
This unique handcrafted centerpiece is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks, shaped into a modern triangular tree design and securely mounted on a regulation puck. Soft, battery-powered LED lights are wrapped throughout, giving it a warm, eye-catching glow. Perfect as a table centerpiece, shelf décor, or a standout accent for any hockey lover’s home. A one-of-a-kind piece that brings the spirit of the game into any space!
Starting bid
This handcrafted wreath is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks and finished with a bold, holiday-themed bow featuring classic red-and-black plaid accents. The combination of hockey elements and cozy Christmas style makes it a perfect seasonal decoration for any front door, wall, or hockey-themed space. A unique piece that blends team spirit with festive cheer — ideal for hockey families and fans looking for something truly one-of-a-kind!
Starting bid
This handcrafted wreath is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks and finished with a bold, holiday-themed bow featuring classic red-and-black plaid accents. The combination of hockey elements and cozy Christmas style makes it a perfect seasonal decoration for any front door, wall, or hockey-themed space. A unique piece that blends team spirit with festive cheer — ideal for hockey families and fans looking for something truly one-of-a-kind!
Starting bid
This handcrafted wreath is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks and finished with a bold, holiday-themed bow featuring classic red-and-black plaid accents. The combination of hockey elements and cozy Christmas style makes it a perfect seasonal decoration for any front door, wall, or hockey-themed space. A unique piece that blends team spirit with festive cheer — ideal for hockey families and fans looking for something truly one-of-a-kind!
Starting bid
Crafted from repurposed composite hockey sticks, this triangular holiday décor piece adds a perfect touch of hockey flair to any home. It features a festive red bow and a central placard designed for writing a custom holiday message, family name, jersey number, or a warm welcome. Ideal for hanging on a front door, wall, or team space, this unique handmade item blends seasonal charm with the spirit of the game — a standout decoration for any hockey-loving household.
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