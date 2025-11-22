Hosted by

Winston Salem Youth Hockey Association

About this event

Sales closed

Lady Thunderbirds Holiday Auction

Pick-up location

414 Deacon Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, USA

Hockey Stick Tree Centerpiece with Lights (1 of 5 - Bauer) item
Hockey Stick Tree Centerpiece with Lights (1 of 5 - Bauer)
$25

Starting bid

This unique handcrafted centerpiece is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks, shaped into a modern triangular tree design and securely mounted on a regulation puck. Soft, battery-powered LED lights are wrapped throughout, giving it a warm, eye-catching glow. Perfect as a table centerpiece, shelf décor, or a standout accent for any hockey lover’s home. A one-of-a-kind piece that brings the spirit of the game into any space!

Hockey Stick Tree Centerpiece with Lights (2 of 5 - CCM) item
Hockey Stick Tree Centerpiece with Lights (2 of 5 - CCM)
$25

Starting bid

This unique handcrafted centerpiece is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks, shaped into a modern triangular tree design and securely mounted on a regulation puck. Soft, battery-powered LED lights are wrapped throughout, giving it a warm, eye-catching glow. Perfect as a table centerpiece, shelf décor, or a standout accent for any hockey lover’s home. A one-of-a-kind piece that brings the spirit of the game into any space!

Hockey Stick Tree Centerpiece with Lights (3 of 5 - CCM) item
Hockey Stick Tree Centerpiece with Lights (3 of 5 - CCM)
$25

Starting bid

This unique handcrafted centerpiece is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks, shaped into a modern triangular tree design and securely mounted on a regulation puck. Soft, battery-powered LED lights are wrapped throughout, giving it a warm, eye-catching glow. Perfect as a table centerpiece, shelf décor, or a standout accent for any hockey lover’s home. A one-of-a-kind piece that brings the spirit of the game into any space!

Hockey Stick Tree Centerpiece with Lights (4 of 5 - Bauer) item
Hockey Stick Tree Centerpiece with Lights (4 of 5 - Bauer)
$25

Starting bid

This unique handcrafted centerpiece is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks, shaped into a modern triangular tree design and securely mounted on a regulation puck. Soft, battery-powered LED lights are wrapped throughout, giving it a warm, eye-catching glow. Perfect as a table centerpiece, shelf décor, or a standout accent for any hockey lover’s home. A one-of-a-kind piece that brings the spirit of the game into any space!

Hockey Stick Tree Centerpiece with Lights (5 of 5 - Bauer) item
Hockey Stick Tree Centerpiece with Lights (5 of 5 - Bauer)
$25

Starting bid

This unique handcrafted centerpiece is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks, shaped into a modern triangular tree design and securely mounted on a regulation puck. Soft, battery-powered LED lights are wrapped throughout, giving it a warm, eye-catching glow. Perfect as a table centerpiece, shelf décor, or a standout accent for any hockey lover’s home. A one-of-a-kind piece that brings the spirit of the game into any space!

Holiday Hockey Stick Wreath with Festive Bow (1 of 3) item
Holiday Hockey Stick Wreath with Festive Bow (1 of 3)
$30

Starting bid

This handcrafted wreath is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks and finished with a bold, holiday-themed bow featuring classic red-and-black plaid accents. The combination of hockey elements and cozy Christmas style makes it a perfect seasonal decoration for any front door, wall, or hockey-themed space. A unique piece that blends team spirit with festive cheer — ideal for hockey families and fans looking for something truly one-of-a-kind!

Holiday Hockey Stick Wreath with Festive Bow (2 of 3) item
Holiday Hockey Stick Wreath with Festive Bow (2 of 3)
$30

Starting bid

This handcrafted wreath is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks and finished with a bold, holiday-themed bow featuring classic red-and-black plaid accents. The combination of hockey elements and cozy Christmas style makes it a perfect seasonal decoration for any front door, wall, or hockey-themed space. A unique piece that blends team spirit with festive cheer — ideal for hockey families and fans looking for something truly one-of-a-kind!

Holiday Hockey Stick Wreath with Festive Bow (3 of 3) item
Holiday Hockey Stick Wreath with Festive Bow (3 of 3)
$30

Starting bid

This handcrafted wreath is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks and finished with a bold, holiday-themed bow featuring classic red-and-black plaid accents. The combination of hockey elements and cozy Christmas style makes it a perfect seasonal decoration for any front door, wall, or hockey-themed space. A unique piece that blends team spirit with festive cheer — ideal for hockey families and fans looking for something truly one-of-a-kind!

Hockey Stick Holiday Door Frame with Message Placard item
Hockey Stick Holiday Door Frame with Message Placard
$35

Starting bid

Crafted from repurposed composite hockey sticks, this triangular holiday décor piece adds a perfect touch of hockey flair to any home. It features a festive red bow and a central placard designed for writing a custom holiday message, family name, jersey number, or a warm welcome. Ideal for hanging on a front door, wall, or team space, this unique handmade item blends seasonal charm with the spirit of the game — a standout decoration for any hockey-loving household.

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