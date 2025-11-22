Lady Thunderbirds Holiday Auction

This handcrafted wreath is made from upcycled composite hockey sticks and finished with a bold, holiday-themed bow featuring classic red-and-black plaid accents. The combination of hockey elements and cozy Christmas style makes it a perfect seasonal decoration for any front door, wall, or hockey-themed space. A unique piece that blends team spirit with festive cheer — ideal for hockey families and fans looking for something truly one-of-a-kind!