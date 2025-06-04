Lady Tigers Touchdown Club
Lady Tigers Touchdown Club Sponsorship
Safety
$200
Company name listed on our banner.
Company name listed on our banner.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Field Goal
$300
Company logo listed on team banner and social media recognition.
Company logo listed on team banner and social media recognition.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Touchdown
$600
Company logo listed on team banner, social media recognition and company name on back of camp shirts.
Company logo listed on team banner, social media recognition and company name on back of camp shirts.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Extra Point
$700
Company logo listed on team banner, social media recognition and logo on back of camp shirts.
Company logo listed on team banner, social media recognition and logo on back of camp shirts.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
2 point Conversion
$2,000
All of the above and exclusivity on team practice shirts! (only 2 available)
All of the above and exclusivity on team practice shirts! (only 2 available)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout