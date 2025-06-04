Lady Tigers Touchdown Club Sponsorship

Safety
$200
Company name listed on our banner.
Field Goal
$300
Company logo listed on team banner and social media recognition.
Touchdown
$600
Company logo listed on team banner, social media recognition and company name on back of camp shirts.
Extra Point
$700
Company logo listed on team banner, social media recognition and logo on back of camp shirts.
2 point Conversion
$2,000
All of the above and exclusivity on team practice shirts! (only 2 available)

