LadyBoss Summit Community/Small Business Sponsorships

Community Champion Sponsor
$500
  • Name Listing in printed program and digital agenda.
  • Vendor table or shared resource station.
  • Featured spotlight on social media
  • Two (2) General Admission tickets.
  • Listing in group social media thank-you.
  • Opportunity to include branded materials in swag bag.
  • Table and chairs provided
Premier Vendor (Sponsor)
$250
  • Priority placement in the vendor marketplace
  • Two (1) general admission tickets
  • Featured vendor spotlight on social media
  • Listing in printed program and vendor directory
  • Table and chairs provided
Standard Vendor
$150
  • One (1) general admission ticket
  • Listing in vendor directory
  • Table and chair provided
  • Opportunity to include promotional item in swag bag
Nonprofit or Government Resource Table
$100
  • Discounted rate for community organizations and agencies
  • Resource listing in program
  • Table provided
  • Please note: This level does not include entry into summit main event
Swag Bag Sponsor
$75
  • Feature your product, brochure, or branded item in all attendee swag bags
  • Logo included on “Swag Bag Partner” signage at the event
  • Business or organization listed in printed program
Exclusive VIP Gift Bag Sponsor
$150

Place your brand directly in the hands of our most influential guests. Your company's logo will be co-branded with the LadyBoss Summit logo on the exclusive, high-quality gift bag given only to our VIPs, speakers, and panelists. This includes the opportunity to place one premier item inside the bag and one (1) ticket to the full summit

EmpowerHER Reception Sponsor
$175

Sponsor the exclusive VIP networking event on the evening of March 5th. This includes exclusive "Hosted by [Your Brand]" signage at the reception, the opportunity to give a 2-minute welcome toast to the VIPs, and one (1) ticket to the full summit.

Official Morning Coffee Sponsor
$75

Kickstart the day by sponsoring the morning coffee and tea service for all attendees. This includes exclusive branding at all coffee stations (e.g., "Morning Coffee Provided by [Your Brand]"), logo placement on event signage.

