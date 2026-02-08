Lafayette Area Parkinson’s Support's Silent Auction

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Enjoy professional volleyball right here in Indiana with the Indy Ignite (featuring Purdue's own Blake Mohler). Your package includes 2 baseline tickets to a game, 2 t shirts, and 2 light up rally towels & mini volleyball autographed by Blake Mohler.
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Enjoy this chocolate lovers basket including Cadbury Black Forest, Cadbury Fruit & Nut, Ferraro Collection, Lindt Co o it Chocolate, Lindt Double Chocolate, Heath XL, Hershey Symphony Bar, and Almond & Toffee Ghirardelli Squares. I’m
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4 - 3 Wick Candles Pink Pineapple Sunrise, Warm Summer Evenin, Coconut Piná Colada, Sweet Carrot Cake,
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Candle, Body Wash Tube, Body Lotion, Foaming Soap, Sunscreen Spray, Fragrance Mist, and Body Wash
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$20.00 gift certificate to Texas Roadhouse
Bottle of “Sunny with a chance of flowers” Sauvignon Blanc wine
Incense and holder
Various treats, pistachios, mint chocolate squares, s’mores bar
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4 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker with touch activated display, "Stock the Crock" slow cooker recipe book, Box of Barilla Lasagne, Jar of Parmesan Cheese, Jar of Prego Italian Sauce, Bottle of Italian seasoning, 2 Pot Holders, Dish Towel, Oven mitt, 4 kitchen utensils
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Monin Gourmet Flavoring, 3 in 1 Portable espresso maker, French Vanilla coffee mate, St Remino espresso, LAVAZZA ground coffee, Belli cranberry Italian biscotti, LU dark chocolate European biscuits
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From our friends at Randall Dermatology, Eminence Stone Crop Body Lotion, Eminence Citrus Lip Balm, Eminence Stone Crop Body Oil, Essential Facial
(dog not included)
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This original artwork was created by Barbara Kerkoff. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018 and began Rock Steady Boxing immediately. She participated in the program for 5 years.
As Parkinson's progresses she is finding various ways, such as Zentangle, to relax and stay centered.
She will offer a learning sessions for those who are interested in a relaxation and calming atmosphere.
This piece is approximately 11x13 framed.
Starting bid
This original artwork was created by Barbara Kerkoff. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018 and began Rock Steady Boxing immediately. She participated in the program for 5 years.
As Parkinson's progresses she is finding various ways, such as Zentangle, to relax and stay centered.
She will offer a learning sessions for those who are interested in a relaxation and calming atmosphere.
This piece is approximately 6.5x5 framed.
Starting bid
This original artwork was created by Barbara Kerkoff. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018 and began Rock Steady Boxing immediately. She participated in the program for 5 years.
As Parkinson's progresses she is finding various ways, such as Zentangle, to relax and stay centered.
She will offer a learning sessions for those who are interested in a relaxation and calming atmosphere.
This piece is approximately 10x12 framed.
Starting bid
This original artwork was created by Barbara Kerkoff. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018 and began Rock Steady Boxing immediately. She participated in the program for 5 years.
As Parkinson's progresses she is finding various ways, such as Zentangle, to relax and stay centered.
She will offer a learning sessions for those who are interested in a relaxation and calming atmosphere.
This piece is approximately 9x7 framed.
Starting bid
This is a one of a kind, hand crafted, charcuterie board.
Starting bid
This is a one of a kind, hand crafted, charcuterie board.
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Wrap yourself up in this Vera Bradley Essential Oversized Throw Blanket
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This Vera Bradley City Shopper Tote is the Super Bloom design and measures approximately 14x21.
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This is a Retro Metro by Thirty-One messenger bag.
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From our friends at Crownline Homes & Chuy's enjoy a dinner for 2 and 2 Yeti cups.
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From our friends at Franciscan Health & Chuy's enjoy a dinner for two as well as this lunch cooler and two thermal cups.
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Handmade baby blanket, approximately 26x33
This blanket was handmade by Alicia Kuckkan, dear friend and cornerman to one of our boxers.
Starting bid
Handmade baby blanket, approximately 26x26
This blanket was handmade by Alicia Kuckkan, dear friend and cornerman to one of our boxers.
Starting bid
Handmade baby blanket, approximately 22x35
This blanket was handmade by Alicia Kuckkan, dear friend and cornerman to one of our boxers.
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Thanks to our friends at City Barbecue a gift basket that includes 3 Barbecue Sauces, City Sampler, & Chocolate Cake.
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Thanks to our friends at Marquis de Corn, get this bag of popcorn as well as a coupon for the next time you visit the Lafayette Farmer's Market.
Marquis de Corn is family owned and operated. Our Kettle Corn is popped fresh at the market every week. The same great recipe that’s been at the market for the last 20 years, just with a new look. This year we’ve added candied nuts to help meet your cravings for something sweet!
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This original artwork was created by Diana Sexton, one of our Rock Steady boxers.
It is approximately 6.5x6.5 framed.
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Thanks to our friends at Crew Car Wash. Basket includes Ultimate 360 Crew Car Wash, Mr Crew Stuffed Character, Glass Clean & Cloth, Air Fresheners, Wet Towel, & Stickers.(dog not included)
Starting bid
Thanks to our friends at Crew Car Wash. Basket includes Ultimate 360 Crew Car Wash, Mr Crew Stuffed Character, Glass Clean & Cloth, Air Fresheners, Wet Towel, & Stickers.(dog not included)
Starting bid
Thanks to our friends at Crew Car Wash. Basket includes Ultimate 360 Crew Car Wash, Mr Crew Stuffed Character, Glass Clean & Cloth, Air Fresheners, Wet Towel, & Stickers.(dog not included)
Starting bid
From our friends at Caterpillar this basket is full of Cat merch.
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Thanks to our friends at Legacy Pub you could go home with these 2 great bourbons. (Must be 21 or older)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!