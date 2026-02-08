Lafayette Area Parkinson’s Support

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Lafayette Area Parkinson’s Support

About this event

Sales closed

Lafayette Area Parkinson’s Support's Silent Auction

Ignite the Fire item
Ignite the Fire item
Ignite the Fire
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy professional volleyball right here in Indiana with the Indy Ignite (featuring Purdue's own Blake Mohler). Your package includes 2 baseline tickets to a game, 2 t shirts, and 2 light up rally towels & mini volleyball autographed by Blake Mohler.

Chocolate Lovers Basket item
Chocolate Lovers Basket
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy this chocolate lovers basket including Cadbury Black Forest, Cadbury Fruit & Nut, Ferraro Collection, Lindt Co o it Chocolate, Lindt Double Chocolate, Heath XL, Hershey Symphony Bar, and Almond & Toffee Ghirardelli Squares. I’m

Candle Basket item
Candle Basket
$35

Starting bid

4 - 3 Wick Candles Pink Pineapple Sunrise, Warm Summer Evenin, Coconut Piná Colada, Sweet Carrot Cake,

Bath N Body Works Waikiki Beach Basket item
Bath N Body Works Waikiki Beach Basket
$50

Starting bid

Candle, Body Wash Tube, Body Lotion, Foaming Soap, Sunscreen Spray, Fragrance Mist, and Body Wash

Relaxation Basket item
Relaxation Basket
$15

Starting bid

$20.00 gift certificate to Texas Roadhouse
Bottle of “Sunny with a chance of flowers” Sauvignon Blanc wine
Incense and holder
Various treats, pistachios, mint chocolate squares, s’mores bar

Easy Dinner Basket item
Easy Dinner Basket item
Easy Dinner Basket
$30

Starting bid

4 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker with touch activated display, "Stock the Crock" slow cooker recipe book, Box of Barilla Lasagne, Jar of Parmesan Cheese, Jar of Prego Italian Sauce, Bottle of Italian seasoning, 2 Pot Holders, Dish Towel, Oven mitt, 4 kitchen utensils

Coffee Time item
Coffee Time item
Coffee Time item
Coffee Time
$30

Starting bid

Monin Gourmet Flavoring, 3 in 1 Portable espresso maker, French Vanilla coffee mate, St Remino espresso, LAVAZZA ground coffee, Belli cranberry Italian biscotti, LU dark chocolate European biscuits

Skin Care Package item
Skin Care Package item
Skin Care Package
$35

Starting bid

From our friends at Randall Dermatology, Eminence Stone Crop Body Lotion, Eminence Citrus Lip Balm, Eminence Stone Crop Body Oil, Essential Facial

(dog not included)

Zentangle Artwork item
Zentangle Artwork
$10

Starting bid

This original artwork was created by Barbara Kerkoff. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018 and began Rock Steady Boxing immediately. She participated in the program for 5 years.


As Parkinson's progresses she is finding various ways, such as Zentangle, to relax and stay centered.


She will offer a learning sessions for those who are interested in a relaxation and calming atmosphere.


This piece is approximately 11x13 framed.

Zentangle Artwork item
Zentangle Artwork
$5

Starting bid

This original artwork was created by Barbara Kerkoff. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018 and began Rock Steady Boxing immediately. She participated in the program for 5 years.


As Parkinson's progresses she is finding various ways, such as Zentangle, to relax and stay centered.


She will offer a learning sessions for those who are interested in a relaxation and calming atmosphere.


This piece is approximately 6.5x5 framed.

Zentangle Artwork item
Zentangle Artwork
$10

Starting bid

This original artwork was created by Barbara Kerkoff. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018 and began Rock Steady Boxing immediately. She participated in the program for 5 years.


As Parkinson's progresses she is finding various ways, such as Zentangle, to relax and stay centered.


She will offer a learning sessions for those who are interested in a relaxation and calming atmosphere.


This piece is approximately 10x12 framed.

Zentangle Artwork item
Zentangle Artwork
$5

Starting bid

This original artwork was created by Barbara Kerkoff. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018 and began Rock Steady Boxing immediately. She participated in the program for 5 years.


As Parkinson's progresses she is finding various ways, such as Zentangle, to relax and stay centered.


She will offer a learning sessions for those who are interested in a relaxation and calming atmosphere.


This piece is approximately 9x7 framed.

Charcuterie Board item
Charcuterie Board
$25

Starting bid

This is a one of a kind, hand crafted, charcuterie board.

Charcuterie Board item
Charcuterie Board
$25

Starting bid

This is a one of a kind, hand crafted, charcuterie board.

Vera Bradley Blanket item
Vera Bradley Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Wrap yourself up in this Vera Bradley Essential Oversized Throw Blanket

Vera Bradley Bag item
Vera Bradley Bag
$20

Starting bid

This Vera Bradley City Shopper Tote is the Super Bloom design and measures approximately 14x21.


Thirty-One Bag item
Thirty-One Bag
$15

Starting bid

This is a Retro Metro by Thirty-One messenger bag.

Dinner & Yeti Cups item
Dinner & Yeti Cups item
Dinner & Yeti Cups
$25

Starting bid

From our friends at Crownline Homes & Chuy's enjoy a dinner for 2 and 2 Yeti cups.

Lunch & Dinner item
Lunch & Dinner item
Lunch & Dinner
$30

Starting bid

From our friends at Franciscan Health & Chuy's enjoy a dinner for two as well as this lunch cooler and two thermal cups.

Baby Blanket item
Baby Blanket
$30

Starting bid

Handmade baby blanket, approximately 26x33

This blanket was handmade by Alicia Kuckkan, dear friend and cornerman to one of our boxers.

Baby Blanket item
Baby Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Handmade baby blanket, approximately 26x26

This blanket was handmade by Alicia Kuckkan, dear friend and cornerman to one of our boxers.

Baby Blanket item
Baby Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Handmade baby blanket, approximately 22x35

This blanket was handmade by Alicia Kuckkan, dear friend and cornerman to one of our boxers.

BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$30

Starting bid

Thanks to our friends at City Barbecue a gift basket that includes 3 Barbecue Sauces, City Sampler, & Chocolate Cake.

Popcorn item
Popcorn item
Popcorn
$1

Starting bid

Thanks to our friends at Marquis de Corn, get this bag of popcorn as well as a coupon for the next time you visit the Lafayette Farmer's Market.


Marquis de Corn is family owned and operated. Our Kettle Corn is popped fresh at the market every week. The same great recipe that’s been at the market for the last 20 years, just with a new look. This year we’ve added candied nuts to help meet your cravings for something sweet!

Original Artwork item
Original Artwork
$5

Starting bid

This original artwork was created by Diana Sexton, one of our Rock Steady boxers.

It is approximately 6.5x6.5 framed.

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$30

Starting bid

Car Wash Basket item
Car Wash Basket
$10

Starting bid

Thanks to our friends at Crew Car Wash. Basket includes Ultimate 360 Crew Car Wash, Mr Crew Stuffed Character, Glass Clean & Cloth, Air Fresheners, Wet Towel, & Stickers.(dog not included)

Car Wash Basket 2 item
Car Wash Basket 2
$10

Starting bid

Thanks to our friends at Crew Car Wash. Basket includes Ultimate 360 Crew Car Wash, Mr Crew Stuffed Character, Glass Clean & Cloth, Air Fresheners, Wet Towel, & Stickers.(dog not included)

Car Wash Basket 3 item
Car Wash Basket 3
$10

Starting bid

Thanks to our friends at Crew Car Wash. Basket includes Ultimate 360 Crew Car Wash, Mr Crew Stuffed Character, Glass Clean & Cloth, Air Fresheners, Wet Towel, & Stickers.(dog not included)

Caterpillar Basket item
Caterpillar Basket item
Caterpillar Basket
$50

Starting bid

From our friends at Caterpillar this basket is full of Cat merch.

Bourbon Basket item
Bourbon Basket
$40

Starting bid

Thanks to our friends at Legacy Pub you could go home with these 2 great bourbons. (Must be 21 or older)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!