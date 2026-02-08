Lafayette Area Parkinson’s Support's Silent Auction

This original artwork was created by Barbara Kerkoff. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018 and began Rock Steady Boxing immediately. She participated in the program for 5 years.





As Parkinson's progresses she is finding various ways, such as Zentangle, to relax and stay centered.





She will offer a learning sessions for those who are interested in a relaxation and calming atmosphere.





This piece is approximately 11x13 framed.