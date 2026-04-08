Lafayette County Historical And Genealogical Society's Publications

Offered by
About this shop
15 Oxford & Ole Miss postcards from Lafayette Co, MS. Early photos of Oxford and the University of Mississippi printed on heavy card stock for mailing or framing.
You’ll see union tents set up on the square in 1862, a party photo from William Faulkner at Rowan Oak, a parade downtown and more!
Sometimes civil court records are the last resort to a researcher looking for a name or how someone ended up with, or without, a certain piece of property via the courts. Here’s an easy index to over 88 years of early civil court files in Lafayette County with simple to understand abbreviations and cases shown both numerically and alphabetically by names involved. You can see by the range of dates shown in the sample below how comprehensive this list is and the work that went into getting the names right.
OXFORD & OLE MISS by Jack Mayfield, 127 pages. The best introductory book to anyone interested in Oxford, Lafayette County or Ole Miss. This book weaves history of the area with the stories of important individuals and personalities along with countless photographs of early times to help the reader understand that “this didn’t just happen on its own.” Where Oxford and the University of Mississippi are today is the product of hard work, chance, location and a lot of interesting people. You see this book in the bags of locals and visitors who want to understand how this paradise came to be.
Sometimes wills can be the best sources of details in a family’s history. Prior to the 1850 census, given names were rarely noted except in church records or in bequeaths in wills. For former slaves, probate records may offer a rare clue to whether an ancestor resided in Lafayette County, MS and which surname they may have been using. Sometimes sad, sometimes a happy “find,” the details are always interesting. PROBATE COURT RECORDS LAFAYETTE CO, MS , 1836-58 gives us an idea of what life was like in the pre-Civil War years.
106 pp, by Truett and Eatman, abstracted from original court dockets.
(record numbers 1 -730, first 12 boxes)
Donate to LCHGS without buying a publication
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!